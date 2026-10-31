A woman identified on TikTok as @kadine81 documented her first-ever solo wall-building project at her UK home, filming the entire process from start to finish

The time-lapse video shows her digging, laying blockwork, rendering, and finishing with wooden slat fencing and landscaping, all set to an uplifting gospel soundtrack

After completing the project, she announced she was ready to take on paid jobs for other homeowners' front and back gardens

A woman in the United Kingdom has captured widespread admiration online after filming herself building a front garden wall entirely on her own for the first time, with the before-and-after transformation video racking up thousands of views on TikTok.

The creator, who goes by @kadine81 on the platform, shared the time-lapse clip on 22 October, documenting each stage of the project at her suburban home. Starting from the ground up, she tackled digging, laying blockwork, rendering the wall, and finishing the space with wooden slat fencing and fresh landscaping.

The woman says she never gave up. Photo source: TikTok/@kadine81

Source: TikTok

First-Time Builder Takes on a Male-Dominated Trade

On-screen captions throughout the video chart both her progress and her mindset. "Reminding myself not to give up," reads one caption mid-build, while another announces, "The wall I built by my own hands for the first time." A gospel and worship soundtrack underscores the clip's faith-driven, motivational tone, lending the footage the feel of a personal testimony as much as a home improvement tutorial.

Once the project was complete, she marked the occasion with the caption: "The wait is all over, my wall is completely finished," before inviting others to hire her: "Guys! I must say that it's time to call and book me for your front and backyard."

What has particularly resonated with viewers is that she (@kadine81) carried out a significant portion of the work dressed in her dressing gown, adding a touch of relatable humour to an otherwise impressive display of skill and determination.

Watch the full transformation from start to finish:

Viewers Pour In With Praise and Words of Inspiration

The video drew a flood of supportive comments from across the TikTok community, with many viewers calling her an inspiration for taking on a trade typically dominated by men.

@Zax said:

"What do you mean? It's one thing to give up and it's another to know exactly what you're doing not to give up. This woman clearly has skills."

@Debby said:

"What a builder can do a dedicated woman can do better. You are my inspiration."

@Shogoun said:

"The whole neighbourhood will be coming for tea and coffee asking for a discount to transform their front gardens. This is beautifully done only wearing your dressing gown."

@Debby Ore said:

"I hope you got contacts from your neighbours...the fact you did it wearing your robe as well. well done, you made us proud."

@Najj said:

"Girl you are very inspiring ........ wooooow. Your zeal is to be studied. Well done."

@Stasia AKA Dot said:

"You're an inspiration lovely my dad would be proud of your skills and he was a builder."

@agathaegbumokei said:

"I wish I'm still able to do DIY as I loved it but unfor... with bad knees not happening. These are beautifu... butter than professional builders."

Rain washes off bricklayer's cement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported Olawale Ajibola, a Nigerian bricklayer, found himself in a painful situation when a heavy rainstorm swept away flooring work he had spent considerable time and effort laying, and he captured the whole thing on camera.

The video showed Ajibola standing in a narrow, muddy alleyway between concrete walls as rainfall intensified around him.

Source: Legit.ng