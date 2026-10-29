Public affairs analyst Tayo Williams said Mike Adenuga has directed significant resources from his business empire toward philanthropy across Nigeria and Africa

Williams pointed to Adenuga's N1 billion donation to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund and separate COVID-19 contributions totalling N1.5 billion

He said the Mike Adenuga Foundation channels support toward entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, rural development and disaster relief across the continent

Lagos-based media practitioner and public affairs analyst Tayo Williams has said billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga is channelling growing resources from his business empire into philanthropy and social development across Nigeria and other African countries.

Williams said Adenuga, founder and chairman of telecommunications company Globacom, has supported initiatives covering security, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship and rural development, with an emphasis on improving living conditions for communities across the continent.

Billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, founder and chairman of Globacom, has been praised by analyst Tayo Williams for his philanthropic contributions. Photo: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Adenuga's Donations to Security and Public Health

Among the contributions Williams cited was Adenuga's donation of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund earlier this year, which he said was aimed at strengthening security infrastructure in Nigeria's commercial capital.

Williams also pointed to Adenuga's response during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when he donated N1 billion to support the Federal Government's containment efforts through the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19, an initiative coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A separate donation of N500 million went to the Lagos State Government to bolster its own pandemic response.

In a letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the time, Adenuga said he was willing to work directly with the state and supply personal protective equipment to institutions involved in the response.

"Adenuga's giving is often without fanfare, but its impact can extend across generations," Williams said.

Mike Adenuga Foundation and Business Legacy

Beyond direct donations, Williams said Adenuga's charitable work is formalised through the Mike Adenuga Foundation, which he described as focused on social and economic development across Africa. The foundation's areas of work include entrepreneurship, education, healthcare and rural development, as well as support for vulnerable groups, internally displaced persons and disaster relief.

Williams also traced Adenuga's commercial legacy, noting that Globacom's entry into Nigeria's telecommunications market in 2003 brought per-second billing to consumers, disrupting the existing industry model and making mobile services more affordable. The company later expanded into multimedia messaging, international prepaid roaming, voice SMS and personal ringback tunes, and has invested in fibre-optic networks and submarine cable infrastructure linking Nigeria to international markets.

Adenuga's business interests extend into banking, oil and gas, real estate and construction. He previously established Devcom Bank and Equitorial Trust Bank, the latter of which merged with Sterling Bank Plc. He also holds interests in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc through Goldstones Estates Limited and controls Conoil Plc through Conpetro Limited, a company with operations in petroleum marketing and oil exploration, according to the analyst.

Williams said these commercial activities have provided the financial base for Adenuga's philanthropic programmes.

Adenuga holds several national and international honours, including Nigeria's Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Ghana's Companion of the Star of Ghana, and France's Commander of the Legion of Honour. Williams said these recognitions reflect his contributions to both business development and humanitarian causes, and that his legacy would ultimately be measured as much by communities supported as by commercial achievements.

From Taxi Driver to Billionaire: Adenuga's Legacy Surges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dave Agboola, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, published an article on Adenuga, arguing that the Globacom and Conoil founder did more than accumulate personal wealth; he changed the shape of several industries in Nigeria.

In an article titled "Mike Adenuga: The Quiet Force Behind Nigeria's Economic Transformation," Agboola described Adenuga as a businessman known for staying out of public view while building a portfolio that spans telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, real estate, aviation, and sports and entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng