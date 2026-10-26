A Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate in Borno State has been dismissed over alleged ties to a rival party's presidential campaign

Campaign materials bearing the candidate's photograph alongside Atiku Abubakar's name triggered a formal disciplinary process

The dismissed candidate twice failed to appear before party committees set up to investigate the allegations against him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Borno State has expelled one of its candidates for the state House of Assembly, Mohammed Bunu, accusing him of engaging in campaign activities on behalf of the African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A letter dated October 25, 2026, signed by the NDC state deputy chairman, Umar Fema, and addressed to Bunu, confirmed the disciplinary decision.

As reported by The Punch, the letter cited conduct the party deemed incompatible with its constitution, rules, and principles of discipline.

At the centre of the dispute were campaign materials carrying the ADC logo, the slogan "SABON TAFIYA, SABON SALO," and the photographs and names of both Atiku Abubakar and Bunu.

According to the letter, the appearance of Bunu's image and name on those materials prompted serious concerns within the party about where his political loyalties lay.

"The leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Borno State chapter, hereby formally communicates the party's disciplinary decision concerning allegations of anti-party activities and conduct considered inconsistent with the party's constitution, rules, regulations, and established principles of discipline," the letter read.

Fema explained that the matter originated at the Hausari Ward level before being referred to the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council party leadership for investigation.

Bunu was formally invited to appear before the Hausari Ward Executive at around 10 am on October 23, 2026, to respond to the allegations, but he did not show up.

Following his absence, the ward secretary, Rabiu Umar, recommended disciplinary action and forwarded the matter to the MMC Working Committee.

Bunu was given a second opportunity to address the allegations on October 24, 2026, before an investigation committee, but again failed to attend.

The MMC party chairman, Adamu Ibrahim, subsequently endorsed the recommendation for dismissal and escalated the matter to the state leadership for action in line with the party's constitution.

"According to the report submitted by the ward leadership, you did not appear to defend yourself," the letter stated.

Fema confirmed that, based on the allegations examined and the reports submitted through the party's disciplinary channels, the NDC resolved to dismiss Bunu from the party, subject to applicable constitutional requirements and the authority of the relevant party organs.

Bunu was also instructed to stop presenting himself as authorised to act on the NDC's behalf in any capacity affected by the disciplinary decision.

The letter, however, drew a distinction between Bunu's dismissal from the party and the separate question of revoking his status as an NDC candidate, noting that the two issues would be treated as distinct matters under the party's constitution.

NDC governorship candidate suddenly resigns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ibrahim Kashim, the NDC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, resigned his party membership effective October 16, 2026.

Kashim made the announcement in a statement addressed to his supporters and the people of Bauchi State.

The former candidate did not reveal his next political move but promised to communicate the next phase of his journey soon.

Source: Legit.ng