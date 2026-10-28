Senate President Godswill Akpabio met with the Arewa Revival Project, a youth group drawn from all 19 northern states

Akpabio accused social media critics of President Tinubu of being paid to spread propaganda against his administration

The Senate President also addressed state police creation, saying constitutional amendments were close to completion

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on northern youths to step up grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, alleging that those criticising the President and his allies on social media are being paid to do so.

Akpabio made the remarks on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Arewa Revival Project, a youth group whose membership spans all 19 northern states. The group's coordinator, Mustafa Ibrahim, led the delegation to the Senate President's office, where members also presented him with an award for his contributions to nation-building.

Godswill Akpabio says President Bola Tinubu's online critics are paid Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Accepting the recognition, Akpabio told the group that Nigerians needed to be helped to understand the value of keeping the current administration in power, urging members to carry that message directly to communities across the country.

Akpabio defends Tinubu's economic policies

According to The Punch, the former Akwa Ibom governor spoke in support of several of the administration's economic decisions, including ongoing tax reforms, arguing that the government's broader goal was to reduce Nigeria's reliance on crude oil revenue. He said the administration's policies were designed with young Nigerians' long-term futures in mind and encouraged the group to take an active role in shaping the country's direction.

On the criticism the President has faced online, Akpabio was direct, saying people mounting attacks against Tinubu and his supporters were receiving payment for the activity. He urged the Arewa Revival Project to counter what he called propaganda by engaging citizens at the community level rather than leaving the space to those he accused of spreading misinformation.

State police creation nearing completion

Akpabio also addressed Nigeria's security situation during the visit, saying the government was working to strengthen the country's overall security framework. He expressed confidence that the establishment of state police would soon be realised, saying the constitutional amendment process had advanced significantly, with several state Houses of Assembly already endorsing the proposal.

The creation of state police has remained one of the more contested aspects of Nigeria's ongoing constitutional reform discussions. Supporters of the move argue that giving states their own police forces would allow for faster, more targeted responses to security threats that vary considerably from one region to another.

With the 2027 election cycle drawing closer, political parties are ramping up mobilisation efforts. Akpabio's comments signal that the ruling All Progressives Congress is focused on consolidating support among young voters in the north as Tinubu prepares to seek a second term.

Godswill Akpabio explains President Bola Tinubu's policies Photo Credit: @SPAkpabio, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

FG opens application portal for free training in AI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The programme is being run in partnership with global learning platform Coursera and will offer successful applicants free learning licences at no personal cost.

All courses are designed to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant knowledge suited to the digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng