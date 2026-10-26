APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel shared a video showing brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado SUVs distributed to selected youth leaders ahead of the 2027 elections

NDC chieftain Pat Utomi raised questions about the cost of the vehicles against the backdrop of economic hardship under the Tinubu administration

Utomi also questioned whether the funds could have been better directed to the health sector

Professor Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the distribution of luxury Toyota Prado SUVs to selected youth leaders, arguing that the spending contradicts official claims of limited government funds.

Utomi's criticism followed a video posted by APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel, which showed brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado SUVs he said were presented to youth leaders to support election mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Israel also used the video to thank First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her continued support of the party's structure under his leadership. The video was later deleted.

APC youth leader Dayo Israel comes under attack over SUVs Photo Credit: @dayoisrael

Source: Twitter

Utomi raises soldiers' pay as counter-argument

Vanguard reported that the professor said it was troubling that an APC youth leader could publicly display expensive vehicles at a moment when Nigerians had repeatedly been told that government resources were stretched. He drew a direct contrast between the cost of the vehicles and what he described as the poor salaries being paid to Nigerian soldiers.

In a separate post, Utomi questioned whether the money spent on the SUVs could have served a greater public good, particularly within the health sector.

Criticism grows over vehicle distribution

The video drew pushback from Nigerians on social media before its deletion, with many questioning the timing of the distribution given the economic difficulties tied to the Tinubu administration's reform policies.

Utomi's remarks widen the criticism beyond social media, with the NDC chieftain framing the issue as one of misplaced public spending priorities during a period of hardship.

Pat Utomi criticises APC national youth leader Photo Credit: @officialAPC

Source: Twitter

APC LG chairman shot dead in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday.

Armed attackers emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5 pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng