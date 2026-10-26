Knocks as APC Youth Leader Flaunts Billion-Naira SUVs
- APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel shared a video showing brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado SUVs distributed to selected youth leaders ahead of the 2027 elections
- NDC chieftain Pat Utomi raised questions about the cost of the vehicles against the backdrop of economic hardship under the Tinubu administration
- Utomi also questioned whether the funds could have been better directed to the health sector
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Professor Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has attacked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the distribution of luxury Toyota Prado SUVs to selected youth leaders, arguing that the spending contradicts official claims of limited government funds.
Utomi's criticism followed a video posted by APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel, which showed brand-new 2026 Toyota Prado SUVs he said were presented to youth leaders to support election mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Israel also used the video to thank First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for her continued support of the party's structure under his leadership. The video was later deleted.
Utomi raises soldiers' pay as counter-argument
Vanguard reported that the professor said it was troubling that an APC youth leader could publicly display expensive vehicles at a moment when Nigerians had repeatedly been told that government resources were stretched. He drew a direct contrast between the cost of the vehicles and what he described as the poor salaries being paid to Nigerian soldiers.
In a separate post, Utomi questioned whether the money spent on the SUVs could have served a greater public good, particularly within the health sector.
Criticism grows over vehicle distribution
The video drew pushback from Nigerians on social media before its deletion, with many questioning the timing of the distribution given the economic difficulties tied to the Tinubu administration's reform policies.
Utomi's remarks widen the criticism beyond social media, with the NDC chieftain framing the issue as one of misplaced public spending priorities during a period of hardship.
APC LG chairman shot dead in Kogi
Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday.
Armed attackers emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5 pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.
Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng