Precious Ogundeyi gained admission to the University of Ilorin at 16 but had to wait an extra year due to the ASUU strike before starting her studies

She graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Accounting, alongside professional certifications AAT and ACA

Ogundeyi shared an emotional farewell post on LinkedIn, revealing she was moved to tears while leaving campus

Precious Adedoyin Ogundeyi, a young Nigerian graduate, captured hearts on LinkedIn in October 2026 after sharing an emotional goodbye to the University of Ilorin, where she had just completed her degree with First Class Honours in Accounting.

In her post, Ogundeyi recalled arriving on campus as a 17-year-old, wide-eyed and eager to begin a new chapter, having secured her admission at just 16 years old. However, the extended ASUU strike delayed her start by a full year, pushing back what would become a defining journey in her life.

UNILORIN accounting student who gained admission at 16 bags first class. Photo: Precious Ogundeyi

Source: UGC

UNILORIN first-class graduate cries after graduation

She described sitting in a Mufsuf bus on her way out of Ilorin when the weight of leaving finally hit her. Real tears, she said, not the composed farewell she had imagined for so long.

"I thought I would be excited to leave, but here I am, crying in this Mufsuf bus because I'm leaving," she wrote.

The moment caught her off guard, she admitted, because she had spent years counting down to graduation. What she had not fully anticipated was how much she would grieve the version of herself that grew within those campus walls, the friendships forged, the memories made, and the confidence she built through years of academic and personal challenges.

Ogundeyi graduated carrying more than just a degree. She also holds the AAT and ACA professional accounting certifications, credentials that sit alongside her First Class Honours and mark her out as one of the more accomplished young finance professionals to emerge from her graduating set.

UNILORIN first-class graduate gained admission at 16

In her LinkedIn post, she reflected on everything the university gave her beyond the academic result: courage, empathy, faith, networks, and a deeper sense of self. She was careful to separate the relief of leaving school stress behind from the grief of leaving a community that shaped her.

"Thank you for the degree, but even more, thank you for the growth," she wrote.

Her story drew warm reactions online, particularly from people who had followed her academic journey or been taught by her.

Zainab Afolabi said:

"Congratulationssss star girl! See you at the top"

Deborah Adeyanju said:

"Tutor Precious🥹. Congratulationsss🥳🥳 It's not bye bye but see you again at the top!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng