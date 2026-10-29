A man on social media questioned Tiwa Savage's decision to title her new song 'African Baddie', taking a jab at her age

The Nigerian music star, who also goes by 'the African bad girl', had a sharp response ready for her critic

Tiwa Savage also confirmed the release date of her highly anticipated new single 'African Baddie'

Tiwa Savage is not one to let a social media troll slide quietly. The Nigerian superstar clapped back hard after a man online tried to use her age to undermine her upcoming single.

The critic took to social media to question the title of her new track, suggesting a 40-year-old had no business calling herself a "baddie."

Tiwa Savage breaks silence after man criticises her African Baddie identity. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

His post read: "African baddie at 40... this one no serious."

What the commenter did not bargain for was a correction and a clapback in one breath. Tiwa, who proudly identifies as "the African bad girl," wasted no time setting the record straight, and then some.

Tiwa Savage's clapback

The singer responded directly, writing:

"46, fine, paid, unbothered and dropping my super hottttt record 'African Baddie' on Friday. What exactly is the problem, boy?😂 #AfricanBaddie."

In a single sentence, she corrected his figures, listed her credentials, announced her new release and dismissed him entirely. The reply has since drawn widespread attention online.

Tiwa Savage’s response to criticism over her African Baddie name gets attention. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Beyond silencing a critic, the exchange also served as a confident announcement. Tiwa Savage confirmed that "African Baddie" is scheduled for release on Friday, 30 October.

The singer, who has built one of the most decorated careers in Afrobeats, showed no signs of slowing down and appeared to relish the opportunity to let her response do double duty.

At 46, Tiwa Savage continues to be one of the most prominent voices in African music, and if her reaction to the online dig is anything to go by, she has no intention of shrinking herself for anyone.

See the viral interaction below:

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng also reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng