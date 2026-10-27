The Forum of APC State Youth Leaders said no vehicles reached any of their members across the 36 states and the FCT

The forum said it was not consulted or informed about any vehicle procurement, allocation formula, or distribution plan

APC youth leaders are demanding that Dayo Israel publicly name any alleged beneficiaries and explain the selection criteria used

The Forum of State Youth Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has flatly denied that its members received any sport utility vehicles from the party's National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, calling media reports to that effect false and misleading.

In a formal disclaimer issued in response to the circulating stories, the Forum said not a single member across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory received any vehicle. The leaders urged APC members and the general public to disregard the claims entirely.

Dayo Israel, APC national youth leader, faces questions from state youth leaders over reports of an SUV distribution. Photo: @dayoisrael

Source: Twitter

Forum Says It Was Left in the Dark

Beyond denying receipt of the vehicles, the Forum said it was never consulted or notified about any vehicle procurement, distribution plan, or allocation formula. Members said they only became aware of the purported gesture through press reports, raising questions about whose names were invoked in connection with the exercise.

The Forum also challenged the logic of prioritising luxury vehicles over more practical support. The leaders argued that Nigerian youths need business grants, skills acquisition centres, minibuses, motorcycles for local mobility, employment opportunities, and small business support far more urgently than SUVs.

Demands Directed at Dayo Israel

The Forum is now calling on Dayo Israel to provide an immediate public explanation. Specifically, the leaders want to know the actual identities of any alleged beneficiaries, why the Forum of State Youth Leaders was excluded from any information about the distribution, and what selection criteria were used if vehicles were in fact shared.

The group expressed serious concern that their names and offices had been used to project an image of youth empowerment without any tangible benefit reaching them.

Despite the dispute, the Forum reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC and said its focus remains on mobilising young voters ahead of upcoming elections to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The statement ended with a direct appeal to journalists and members of the public to treat news of the alleged vehicle distribution as fake news.

Source: Legit.ng