Timothy Avele, CEO of Agent X Security Group, unveiled Panic-X at a national development event in Lagos on October 24, 2026

Panic-X allows users to send panic alerts and share real-time GPS locations during emergencies, and is available free of charge

The launch came amid growing concerns over kidnapping and insecurity affecting Nigerians and visitors to the country

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over four years of experience covering security issues and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and across Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Timothy Avele, Chief Executive Officer of Agent X Security Group, has unveiled a mobile safety tool called Panic-X, positioning it as a free resource for Nigerians and visitors who need to raise emergency alerts quickly.

Avele introduced the tool during a panel session at the Nigeria Is Ours National Development Conversation and Book Presentation, held in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The event was convened by journalist and author Ridwan Adeola Yusuf and focused on the theme "Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development." The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Timothy Avele, CEO of Agent X Security Group, unveils the Panic-X safety tool at a national development event in Lagos. Photo credit: @ArmourcopSec, @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

What does Panic-X do?

Avele described Panic-X as a personal safety companion that runs on mobile phones. Its core features include an instant panic button, real-time GPS location sharing, and emergency response coordination. He said the tool was built to help users quickly reach out for assistance when confronted with dangerous situations, including kidnapping for ransom, which remains a serious concern across Nigeria.

"It is designed to help users seek assistance quickly when faced with dangerous situations or other emergencies," Avele said during the session.

He added that the tool is available at no cost to both Nigerian citizens and visitors.

Broader conversations on security, development

Avele was one of several voices on the panel. Dr Jide Johnson, Director of Special Programmes at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, stressed the need for deeper civic engagement and for Nigerians to take a more active role in governance. Tope Balogun, the Action Alliance's 2023 governorship candidate, urged governments at all levels to make security and job creation central priorities, arguing that employment opportunities could help reduce criminal activity.

Public interest journalist and researcher James Ojo spoke to Legit.ng about the media's role in educating Nigerians on their civic rights and holding public officials to account.

The wider event also featured discussions on artificial intelligence and its potential uses in education, journalism, business, and daily life. Participants included media professionals, academics, and students who exchanged views on practical approaches to leadership, citizenship, and national progress.

The launch of Panic-X reflects a growing conversation in Nigeria about how technology can be used to bridge gaps in emergency response, particularly in areas where access to traditional security services is limited or slow.

Source: Legit.ng