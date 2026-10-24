President Tinubu made a direct second-term promise to Nigerians at the APC campaign flag-off in Kaduna

The president took aim at opposition figures over the country's economic hardship during his address

Tinubu faces major challengers from the ADC and NDC ahead of the 2027 presidential election

President Bola Tinubu has kicked off the All Progressives Congress's 2027 campaign in Kaduna, using the occasion to deflect responsibility for Nigeria's economic difficulties onto his political rivals while pledging a future of prosperity if re-elected.

Addressing supporters at the flag-off rally on Saturday, October 24, Tinubu challenged those who have made hunger and poverty central to their campaigns against him. "I hear my opponents talking about hunger and poverty. Who created it? They did!" he said, arguing that the hardship Nigerians are experiencing is a legacy of those who governed before him, not a product of his administration's policies.

President Bola Tinubu claims opposition caused poverty and hunger in Nigeria Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

A promise to Nigerian youth

The president directed a particular message at younger Nigerians, framing his re-election bid as an opportunity for generational change. "To you, the children of our country, it's a promise of a second term — prosperity; you will not regret it," he told the crowd, signalling that his campaign will lean heavily on economic aspiration as its central theme.

The road to 2027

Tinubu's principal challengers in the approaching presidential contest are Atiku Abubakar, who is running on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, and Peter Obi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Both figures have made the deteriorating living conditions of ordinary Nigerians a cornerstone of their campaigns against the incumbent, setting the stage for an intensely fought election season.

The Kaduna event marks the formal opening of what is expected to be a fiercely contested race, with the ruling party moving early to consolidate its base ahead of the 2027 vote.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng