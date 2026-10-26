Kelechi Iheanacho extended a record-breaking goalscoring run in Turkey's second division on Sunday

The Nigerian forward has been pushing for a return to the main Super Eagles squad after a difficult period with the national team

Bursaspor claimed a comfortable victory in a match that saw both sides score in a lively first half

Kelechi Iheanacho is making it increasingly difficult for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to ignore him, after the Nigerian striker scored in his 12th consecutive Turkish 1. Lig appearance during Bursaspor's 4-2 victory over Keçiörengücü on Sunday, October 25.

The former Leicester City and Celtic forward netted in the 50th minute at Aktepe Stadium, putting Bursaspor 3-2 ahead and proving once again why he has become the most consistent attacking weapon in the Turkish second division.

Kelechi Iheanacho is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish 1st Lig with 16 goals. Photo credit: Bursaspor

Source: Twitter

The match was anything but straightforward in the opening 45 minutes.

As seen on Livescore, Keçiörengücü drew first blood through an Emirhan Başyiğit own goal in the seventh minute, only for Amine Boutrah to level matters for Bursaspor eight minutes later.

Lewis Baker then gave the visitors the lead in the 35th minute, before Oğuzcan Çalışkan pulled the hosts level again just before the interval.

It was an entertaining opening half that set the scene for Iheanacho's decisive intervention after the restart.

Iheanacho's record-breaking contribution

Five minutes into the second half, Iheanacho struck to restore Bursaspor's lead, completing a sequence of form that has now broken his own record for the longest consecutive scoring streak in Turkish football.

The Nigerian forward had previously scored in 11 straight league appearances before Sunday's effort extended that run to 12.

Lincoln wrapped up the win in the 66th minute, finishing off a commanding 4-2 result for Bursaspor and securing three important points in their second-division campaign.

Iheanacho's sustained output has firmly established him as central to Bursaspor's attacking identity since he joined the club, and his performances continue to spark debate about his standing within the Nigerian national team setup.

According to TNT Sports, the Super Eagles striker is the leading goalscorer in the Turkish 1st Lig with 16 goals so far this season.

Iheanacho makes claim for Super Eagles spot

Iheanacho's situation with the Super Eagles has been complicated in recent times.

After spending over a year out of the national team picture, Iheanacho received a recall but was deployed only in the Team B setup during Nigeria's international friendly against Russia in September.

He was not included in the squads for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, and had also been left out of the Nigeria side that claimed bronze at the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

With Chelle's side set to resume their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Tanzania in November, Iheanacho's scoring record at club level will be difficult to overlook.

Twelve goals in 12 consecutive league matches is the kind of form that makes selection arguments write themselves, and the Bursaspor forward appears determined to ensure his name stays firmly in the conversation ahead of that crucial fixture.

Iheanacho makes history in Turkey

Legit.ng previously reported about Iheanacho’s record-breaking scoring run for Bursaspor in Turkey’s First League.

His ten-match streak has surpassed records set by Turkish football legends Metin Oktay and Saffet Sancaklı, while his two goals and an assist helped secure a 3-0 win over Muğlaspor.

Source: Legit.ng