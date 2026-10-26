Just In: Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment to Festus Keyamo
- President Tinubu has named Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo to a key role in the APC's 2027 re-election campaign structure
- FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku is among those appointed to the newly structured directorate
- The directorate will coordinate air travel logistics across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones for the presidential campaign
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo to lead the Directorate of Air Mobilisation within the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.
A statement issued on Sunday, 25 October, by Keyamo's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, confirmed the appointments. Under the new structure, Keyamo will serve as Director of the Directorate of Air Mobilisation. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been named Deputy Director I, while Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar takes on the role of Deputy Director II.
Aviation expertise at the centre of campaign logistics
According to the statement, the appointments reflect how critical air transportation, logistics and operational coordination are to running a presidential campaign across a country as geographically vast as Nigeria. Keyamo's track record as a sitting aviation minister, with experience steering policy reforms and raising Nigeria's profile as a continental aviation hub, was cited as central to his selection for the role.
Channels TV reported that the directorate is charged with managing the campaign's air-movement requirements, coordinating travel for designated campaign officials and personnel, and planning air transportation needs across all six geopolitical zones of the country.
Seamless coordination across APC campaign structures
Given the scope of the 2027 presidential campaign, the Directorate of Air Mobilisation is expected to work in tandem with other arms of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. The goal is to ensure operational efficiency and the effective use of available logistical resources, all within the bounds of applicable aviation regulations and electoral laws.
The APC Presidential Campaign Council brings together party leaders and dedicated directorates tasked with coordinating the party's preparations ahead of the forthcoming general election.
Kwankwaso receives former APC leader
Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.
Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.
A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng