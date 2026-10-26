President Tinubu has named Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo to a key role in the APC's 2027 re-election campaign structure

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku is among those appointed to the newly structured directorate

The directorate will coordinate air travel logistics across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones for the presidential campaign

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo to lead the Directorate of Air Mobilisation within the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

A statement issued on Sunday, 25 October, by Keyamo's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, confirmed the appointments. Under the new structure, Keyamo will serve as Director of the Directorate of Air Mobilisation. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been named Deputy Director I, while Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar takes on the role of Deputy Director II.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Festus Keyamo to head APC air mobilisation directorate for 2027 campaign Photo Credit: @fkeyamo

Source: Twitter

Aviation expertise at the centre of campaign logistics

According to the statement, the appointments reflect how critical air transportation, logistics and operational coordination are to running a presidential campaign across a country as geographically vast as Nigeria. Keyamo's track record as a sitting aviation minister, with experience steering policy reforms and raising Nigeria's profile as a continental aviation hub, was cited as central to his selection for the role.

Channels TV reported that the directorate is charged with managing the campaign's air-movement requirements, coordinating travel for designated campaign officials and personnel, and planning air transportation needs across all six geopolitical zones of the country.

Seamless coordination across APC campaign structures

Given the scope of the 2027 presidential campaign, the Directorate of Air Mobilisation is expected to work in tandem with other arms of the APC Presidential Campaign Council. The goal is to ensure operational efficiency and the effective use of available logistical resources, all within the bounds of applicable aviation regulations and electoral laws.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council brings together party leaders and dedicated directorates tasked with coordinating the party's preparations ahead of the forthcoming general election.

President Bola Tinubu restructures campaign council Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng