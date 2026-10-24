FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has launched a stinging attack on former Anambra State governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, ridiculing his habit of carrying his own luggage and dismissing him as a candidate better suited to social media than the Nigerian presidency.

Wike spoke on Saturday at a town hall interactive meeting with stakeholders in Bonny Local Government, Rivers State, where he argued that Obi's online following bore no relation to the capacity required to lead Africa's most populous nation.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike criticises Peter Obi, defends President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike, @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Wike said:

"Truly speaking, I gave him president of social media. If you were to vote who will be president of social media, I will vote for him. But if it is to govern Nigeria, it's capital no!"

Obi is stingy, Wike alleges

He went further to characterise Obi's much-publicised frugality as a red flag rather than a virtue.

"As a former Governor, you cannot be stingy to the point of not having a Personal Assistant who will carry your bag. You want to show you carry your bag. We don't want such a stingy person as a president."

The minister urged Nigerians to assess Obi's tenure as Anambra governor by examining the administration of incumbent governor Chukwuma Soludo, suggesting that Soludo's performance offered a fair measure of what his predecessor had — or had not — built.

Wike also drew a contrast between his own political conduct and that of leaders who exit parties when faced with internal crises. Referring to turbulence within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said, "How will you solve the problem of the country? Did you see when there was a problem in PDP? Did I run? I defeated them."

A significant portion of his address focused on alleged financial mismanagement during the previous Rivers State administration. He claimed that $39 million, equivalent to 53 billion naira, was committed to the Justice Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital — a 1,000-bed facility — yet not a single foundation block had been laid. He raised similar concerns about a monorail project, alleging expenditure of approximately N60 billion with little to show for it.

On the sale of a gas turbine, Wike alleged that the deal was valued at $308 million but that only $308,000 remained in the relevant state account when he assumed office in May 2015. He also questioned a reported proposal to spend $10 million on fumigating the entire state as a response to mosquito bites, describing it as illogical given Rivers State's shared borders with multiple other states.

Wike speaks on supporting APC, Tinubu

Wike declared his backing for President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2027, while also criticising the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket and expressing reservations about former Vice President Atiku Abubakar based on their shared history in the PDP.

He described the Rainbow Coalition as a mechanism for reducing political hostility in Rivers State, saying it had brought APC and PDP figures together. The coalition is expected to unveil its candidates on Tuesday, 27 October, with Kingsley Chinda named as its choice for the Rivers State governorship race.

Read the full statement from Wike's aide on X here:

Kwankwaso receives former APC leader to NDC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of defections to the NDC hit on Saturday, October 11, 2026, as a former APC leader from Kumbotso LGA joined the party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the NDC's Vice Presidential Candidate, hosted the defecting official at his Kano residence.

A media aide to Kwankwaso shared a video of the event on X, signalling growing momentum for the NDC ahead of 2027.

Source: Legit.ng