Breaking: Court Issues Order to El-Rufai in Case Against DSS
- A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled on a no-case submission filed by former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai
- El-Rufai faces allegations of unlawfully intercepting the telephone communications of NSA Nuhu Ribadu
- Justice Joyce Abdulmalik cited sufficient prosecution evidence as the basis for her ruling
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A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai to enter his defence in a criminal trial centred on the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the directive after deliberating on a no-case submission that had been filed by El-Rufai's legal team. The no-case submission is a formal application asking a court to dismiss charges on the grounds that the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.
Why court dismisses El-Rufai's no case submission
Channels TV reported that Justice Abdulmalik, however, found that the application lacked merit. In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to warrant the court calling on El-Rufai to respond to the charges against him.
The case centres on claims that El-Rufai unlawfully intercepted the private telephone communications of Ribadu, who currently serves as Nigeria's National Security Adviser. The prosecution brought the matter before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where proceedings have been ongoing.
By dismissing the no-case submission, the court has determined that there is enough evidence before it to require El-Rufai to answer the allegations. He now has the option to enter his defence, meaning he may present his side of the case, call witnesses, or make legal arguments in response to the prosecution's evidence.
High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.
The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.
El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng