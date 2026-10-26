A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled on a no-case submission filed by former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai faces allegations of unlawfully intercepting the telephone communications of NSA Nuhu Ribadu

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik cited sufficient prosecution evidence as the basis for her ruling

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai to enter his defence in a criminal trial centred on the alleged unlawful interception of telephone communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the directive after deliberating on a no-case submission that had been filed by El-Rufai's legal team. The no-case submission is a formal application asking a court to dismiss charges on the grounds that the prosecution has failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.

Federal High Court dismisses Nasir El-Rufai's no case submission Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Why court dismisses El-Rufai's no case submission

Channels TV reported that Justice Abdulmalik, however, found that the application lacked merit. In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to warrant the court calling on El-Rufai to respond to the charges against him.

The case centres on claims that El-Rufai unlawfully intercepted the private telephone communications of Ribadu, who currently serves as Nigeria's National Security Adviser. The prosecution brought the matter before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where proceedings have been ongoing.

By dismissing the no-case submission, the court has determined that there is enough evidence before it to require El-Rufai to answer the allegations. He now has the option to enter his defence, meaning he may present his side of the case, call witnesses, or make legal arguments in response to the prosecution's evidence.

Court orders Nasir El-Rufai to enter defence in wire-tapping suit Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng