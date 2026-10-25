Former minister Pantami has broken his silence after being excluded from INEC's final list of governorship candidates

Pantami revealed that investigations have confirmed allegations against those he says worked to undermine his political movement

The former APC stalwart issued a stern warning to critics who mocked supporters praying in mosques and churches on his behalf

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gombe State - Former Communications Minister Prof. Isa Ali Pantami has told his followers in Gombe State that the identities of those he claims orchestrated a campaign to derail his governorship ambition will soon be made public, along with details of their alleged schemes.

Legit.ng reports that INEC dropped Pantami from the final list of governorship candidates for Gombe State despite him winning a fresh primary.

Pantami confronts a bruising political setback as he promises names and details. Photo credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

Pantami said his team's investigations had confirmed suspicions that well-funded efforts were deployed against his political movement.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated while speaking in Hausa in a video posted to his verified X handle on Saturday, October 24, 2026

"There is no amount of money or effort that has not been expended in an attempt to scuttle this movement," he said.

Pantami added that a full disclosure, including names, would follow shortly.

The former minister's comments came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) excluded his name from its updated list of candidates in October, weeks after it had listed him as the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governorship candidate for Gombe State on 29 August.

The development followed a Supreme Court ruling on 24 September which barred parties from fielding candidates absent from membership registers submitted to INEC within the prescribed timeframe.

Pantami's path to the ballot has been turbulent. He originally contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC) before defecting to the PDP after the APC settled on Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna through a consensus arrangement.

He won the PDP primary on 26 May 2026, survived a Federal High Court challenge from a rival aspirant, Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, and clinched a fresh primary ordered by the court, only to find himself sidelined by the INEC listing controversy.

His legal team issued a three-day ultimatum demanding INEC reinstate his name, but the commission held firm, directing aggrieved parties to formally notify it by 24 October 2026 if they believed exclusions were unjustified.

With that deadline now elapsed, Pantami used his video address to rally supporters rather than signal retreat.

He urged them to disregard critics and described their resort to communal prayers in mosques and churches as an act of genuine piety.

"Do not relent. Do not be angry or discouraged, because you are the ones who will be elevated, provided you remain steadfast in your belief in Allah," he said.

He also cautioned those who ridiculed his supporters for praying, framing such mockery as spiritually reckless.

"Mocking or ridiculing someone who seeks help from Allah is a serious matter that could provoke calamity," Pantami warned.

The former minister added that the individuals concerned deserved pity rather than anger.

Drawing a parallel with the Qur'anic account of Prophet Musa and Pharaoh, he maintained that no human interference could override divine will.

"No one can destroy someone whom Allah has predestined to succeed," he said.

Pantami urges supporters to remain steadfast and warned critics against mocking their prayers

Source: Original

Pantami gives INEC 3-day ultimatum to restore name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pantami issued a three-day ultimatum to INEC after his name was left off the final 2027 Gombe governorship candidates list.

Pantami's lawyers said he won a fresh PDP primary on September 29, 2026, monitored by INEC officials, after a court ordered the party to rerun.

INEC published the final list on October 10, 2026, without including Pantami's name and gave no reason for the omission.

Source: Legit.ng