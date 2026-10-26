A popular kitchenware brand will move its Abuja branch from Kokkies Mall to a larger Wuse 2 showroom in November 2026

The new showroom at Cappador’s Place is set to open on November 29, near Oti Carpet

CEO Lois Andrew Ihwo said the move will create more room to display products and serve the company’s growing customer base

Dee Utensils, a kitchenware and household products retailer, has announced plans to relocate its branch at Kokkies Mall in Wuse 2, Abuja, to a larger showroom within the same district.

The company said the relocation, scheduled for November 2026, is intended to address its growing space requirements and provide additional capacity for displaying products and attending to customers.

Nigerian kitchenware brand relocates to a bigger mall, sets date to unveil. Credit: Dee Utensils.

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The development will see the retailer move from its existing premises to Cappador's Place, Plot 134, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, near Oti Carpet.

The new facility is expected to commence operations following its official opening on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Dee Utensils explains decision to relocate Abuja branch

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Dee Utensils, Dr Lois Andrew Ihwo, said the decision followed an assessment of the company's operational needs and the limitations of its existing retail space.

According to her, the relocation is aimed at accommodating the company's expanding customer base while improving the physical environment in which its products are displayed and sold.

"This move is borne out of the need to offer our customers a more spacious and bigger space, designed to give them the exceptional shopping experience they truly deserve," Ihwo said.

She explained that the larger premises would provide additional room for retail activities and allow the business to reorganise its showroom operations.

The company, however, did not disclose the size of the new facility, the financial cost of the relocation or whether the expansion would result in additional employment opportunities.

Company announces November 29 opening date

Dee Utensils confirmed that the new showroom would officially open on November 29, marking the company's transition from its existing Kokkies Mall location.

The relocation will keep the business within Wuse 2, one of Abuja's established commercial districts, where numerous retail outlets, offices and hospitality businesses operate.

By remaining in the same district, the company is expected to maintain its accessibility to existing customers while operating from a different commercial property.

Management identified Oti Carpet as a nearby landmark to help customers locate the new premises.

CEO acknowledges customers' support

Ihwo also acknowledged the role of customers in sustaining the company's operations over the years.

She attributed the decision to expand its retail premises partly to continued patronage and changing business requirements.

Nigerian kitchenware brand relocates to a bigger mall, announces unveiling date. Credit: Novatis

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The CEO said the company would continue reviewing its operations to respond to customer expectations and improve service delivery.

The relocation comes as retailers increasingly assess their physical store requirements, including available display space, accessibility and the cost of maintaining commercial premises.

For Dee Utensils, the November opening will mark a change in its Abuja retail operations, with the company moving to a larger facility while retaining its presence in Wuse 2.

GEJ launches Nigerian-made tricycles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan is expected to unveil two locally assembled tricycle models in Abuja on Wednesday, October 21, as Zeetin Technologies seeks to provide affordable transportation for traders, farmers, artisans and small businesses.

The tricycles, known as VZ150 and VZ200, are assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in the Idu Industrial Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), The Sun reported.

Source: Legit.ng