Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife Shade attended Sir Kesington Adebutu's 91st birthday party in Lagos on Saturday, October 24, 2026

The billionaire couple arrived in grand style at the star-studded celebration held at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island

A brief warm exchange between Shade Okoya and the celebrant caught the attention of society circles and sparked buzz online

The guest list at Sir Kesington Adebutu's 91st birthday celebration was a who's who of Nigeria's elite, but it was a particular moment involving Shade Okoya that got people talking.

The festivities on Saturday, 24 October 2026, began with a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Methodist Church Nigeria (Diocese of Remo Central) at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, before moving into a grand reception at Eko Hotel & Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Shade Okoya and Sir Kesington Adebutu spark conversations with their appearance at party. Credit: @shadeokoya, @kesingtonadebutu

Source: Instagram

Okoyas arrive in grand style

Billionaire industrialist Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife Shade made a striking entrance at the celebration, dressed in matching traditional attire that turned heads throughout the venue.

The couple's presence together added to the celebratory atmosphere of the evening.

However, it was not just their arrival that generated buzz. A brief, warm and chatty interaction between Shade Okoya and the 91-year-old celebrant, Sir Kesington Adebutu, quickly drew the attention of those present and later circulated online.

The clip, captured at a table adorned with glassware inside the venue, showed the two sharing what appeared to be a lighthearted and affectionate conversation, reflecting the private tone of the evening.

Shade Okoya and Kesington Adebutu’s party interaction raises curiosity among Nigerians. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Sir Kesington Adebutu, the founder of Premier Lotto Nigeria, turned 91 in what his family and associates marked as a milestone deserving of the grandest celebration.

The dual-venue event, staged at one of Lagos' most prestigious hospitality addresses, drew Nigeria's business and social elite for an evening steeped in pageantry and warmth.

The Okoya couple's attendance further cemented the occasion's status as one of the season's premier society events, with their energy and presence clearly contributing to the celebratory mood.

Watch the warm exchange between Shade Okoya and Sir Kesington Adebutu at the birthday party:

Billionaire Okoya speaks about his children

Legit.ng reported that billionaire Razak Okoya explained his plans to hand over his business empire to his younger children from his last wife.

The billionaire businessman stated that his younger children should learn the business early, so they do not repeat the mistakes made by some of their older siblings.

He stated that his children must acquire practical experience and discipline to ensure they secure the future of Eleganza Industrial City Limited.

Source: Legit.ng