APC spokesperson Daniel Bwala has taken aim at Peter Obi's NDC over the composition of its 2027 campaign council

Bwala claims the list is dominated by content creators while shielding mainstream media surrogates from public scrutiny

His comments have drawn sharp reactions from Nigerians who say he should focus on his own party's record

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- Special Adviser to President of Nigeria on Media and Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, has stirred fresh online debate after publicly responding to the release of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 campaign council list by Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that the NDC named its National Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daniel Bwala claims NDC’s 2027 campaign council was dominated by content creators and excluded media surrogates. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Bwala pointed out that the council appeared to be heavily populated with content creators, while accusing the group of quietly excluding their mainstream media surrogates — people he described as OAPs operating behind the scenes — from the official list.

"@PeterObi and NDC have released their list of campaign council members; and as expected it is filled with content creators. They stylishly refused to name their campaign media surrogates in the mainstream media masquerading as OAP."

He stated this bia his X handle @BwalaDaniel on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

His comments did not go down well with many Nigerians on social media, who quickly turned the tables on him.

@Sowada13, tweeting under the handle bamidele, wrote:

"Mr bwala you will continue to have nightmare over Peter Obi issues because you can't tell us one good thing your paymaster has done so far in this country over three(3) years now and you are busy talking about Peter Obi campaign plan."

Another user, Peter Kizito OBI (@jditimiya), shifted focus to alleged political spending within APC circles, asking:

"Dan, did you see the cars Dayo is sharing to youth leaders across the country, funded by Remi. Hope one go touch your children or brothers who are supporting APC?"

@ekiti_duke was blunter in his defence of the NDC list, writing:

"at least they're content creators, not a bunch of thieves with baggage full of wealth from unknown sources. Moreover, they're not Pablo Escobar-esque in nature."

Austeen Osumah (@austeen247) redirected the content creator jibe at the ruling party itself, saying:

"There's no bigger content creator right now than APC govt led by the Jagaban himself. If he's not shooting content in his Aso rock studio, then he's editing the videos in France. You have been swallowing your vomit for more than 2 years now. Can you still feel the taste?"

Others questioned why Bwala was paying attention to an opposition party's internal affairs at all. @why_saymore wrote:

"Busy body! As usual NDC have given you something to talk about. You have been quiet for a while. So you can trend a bit now!" while @victorekpe8 added: "Wetin concern you and NDC. You suppose mind your own affairs in APC. Plenty things dey for you do, bro."

Julius Bisong (@jbisong67) raised a separate grievance, alleging that APC had refused to grant the NDC a venue for its campaign launch — an accusation he contrasted with what he described as the ruling party's own mobilisation activities in the north.

Ime Lawrence (@lettertolaw) offered a different reading of the APC's apparent preoccupation with Peter Obi:

"I wonder why you guys in the APC are always interested in Peter Obi. It means love what he represents but the corn in your pocket won't let you express the love you have for him."

2027 election: NDC breaks silence on viral reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC rejected reports that it lacked governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party named its candidates in the 12 states in question, including Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara and retired Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim in Borno State.

NDC denied being a regional party, saying it has structures and candidates across all 36 states and the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng