Man Kills Former Girlfriend After She Ended Relationship
- A man from Ebonyi State has been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman in Uga, Anambra State
- The victim's mother raised the alarm after her daughter went missing in October, prompting a police and community search
- A video of the suspect's arrest and interrogation has circulated online, with shocking details emerging about the circumstances
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Anambra State - Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have apprehended a man suspected of killing his former girlfriend after she ended their romantic relationship.
The suspect, Chima Ofoeke, was arrested in Uga, a community in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. The victim has been identified as Mmesoma Umeorini.
The Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the investigation was triggered when the victim's mother walked into the Umuchu Divisional Police Office to report that her daughter had been missing since 16 October.
As reported by Premium Times, Ikenga made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
"Acting on intelligence-led information, police operatives, in collaboration with members of the Agunechemba security outfit in Uga, arrested the suspect, who was identified as the deceased's alleged former boyfriend," Ikenga said.
The suspect, who is from Ebonyi State, reportedly told investigators during preliminary questioning that he killed Umeorini because she broke up with him.
The police spokesman said the suspect subsequently guided detectives to the location where her remains were found.
A video of the arrest obtained by Premium Times showed Ofoeke being held and questioned by security operatives.
He was seen clutching a dirty sack, which he admitted contained his former girlfriend's body. He told interrogators that he carried out the killing on a Friday, the same day she ended their relationship.
Anambra Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation.
He also renewed calls for residents to report missing persons and any suspicious activity to security authorities without delay.
"Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses," Ama assured.
Legit.ng also reported that the police arrested Manaseh Bitrus Jatau after his 35-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Ojonike Jeremiah, was found dead on a street in Romi in Kaduna state
Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.
The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.
Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng