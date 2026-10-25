A man from Ebonyi State has been arrested in connection with the death of a young woman in Uga, Anambra State

The victim's mother raised the alarm after her daughter went missing in October, prompting a police and community search

A video of the suspect's arrest and interrogation has circulated online, with shocking details emerging about the circumstances

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have apprehended a man suspected of killing his former girlfriend after she ended their romantic relationship.

The suspect, Chima Ofoeke, was arrested in Uga, a community in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. The victim has been identified as Mmesoma Umeorini.

Police say Ofoeke confessed to strangling Umeorini after she ended their relationship. Photo credit: @Kezmag

Source: Twitter

The Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the investigation was triggered when the victim's mother walked into the Umuchu Divisional Police Office to report that her daughter had been missing since 16 October.

As reported by Premium Times, Ikenga made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

"Acting on intelligence-led information, police operatives, in collaboration with members of the Agunechemba security outfit in Uga, arrested the suspect, who was identified as the deceased's alleged former boyfriend," Ikenga said.

The suspect, who is from Ebonyi State, reportedly told investigators during preliminary questioning that he killed Umeorini because she broke up with him.

The police spokesman said the suspect subsequently guided detectives to the location where her remains were found.

A video of the arrest obtained by Premium Times showed Ofoeke being held and questioned by security operatives.

He was seen clutching a dirty sack, which he admitted contained his former girlfriend's body. He told interrogators that he carried out the killing on a Friday, the same day she ended their relationship.

Anambra Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka for thorough investigation.

He also renewed calls for residents to report missing persons and any suspicious activity to security authorities without delay.

"Further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses," Ama assured.

Legit.ng also reported that the police arrested Manaseh Bitrus Jatau after his 35-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Ojonike Jeremiah, was found dead on a street in Romi in Kaduna state

Man lands in custody for killing ex-girlfriend in Anambra state.

Source: Original

Man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.

The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng