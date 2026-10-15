Peter Obi's party, the NDC, accused INEC of plotting to manipulate the 2027 elections through artificial intelligence

NDC National Publicity Secretary Osa Director questioned why INEC had not tested AI tools in off-cycle elections before the 2027 polls

NDC called on Nigerians and the international community to oppose what he described as a threat to electoral integrity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday, October 15, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is planning to use artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 elections in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Osa Director, the NDC's National Publicity Secretary, raised the alarm in a statement, challenging the electoral commission's plan to deploy AI technology during the forthcoming polls. He did not provide evidence to back the claim.

The NDC, through its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, accuses INEC of planning to use AI to manipulate the 2027 elections in favour of the APC. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

NDC questions INEC's AI readiness

Director argued that INEC had not done enough to prove the technology was ready for use in a general election, pointing out that the commission had not piloted the AI tools during any off-cycle election. He singled out the Osun State governorship election as a missed opportunity to test such systems before the 2027 polls.

"For a nation that has not been able to use AI to solve its intractable security challenges, is it the problem of electing public officers that it can now resolve with AI?" he said.

He also criticised what he called the rushed timeline for the proposed deployment, saying the commission had not allowed enough time to establish the reliability and integrity of the technology before the election.

INEC: NDC calls for international scrutiny

Director urged Nigerians and the international community to pay close attention to INEC's alleged plans, describing the proposed AI deployment as a potential attempt to undermine the electoral process. He called for opposition to the move, framing it as a threat to the credibility of the 2027 vote.

"A New Nigeria is possible. We can do it!" he said in closing.

Calls grow for INEC to clarify its AI plans ahead of the 2027 general elections following allegations by the NDC. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDC's allegations have drawn attention to the broader question of how AI tools should be introduced into Nigeria's electoral system, with critics and opposition figures now demanding greater transparency from INEC over its technology plans ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, INEC has not responded to the NDC's allegations.

Read the NDC’s full statement on X below concerning the 2027 elections:

Read more on 2027 election

Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Seriake Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng