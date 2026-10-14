President Bola Tinubu referred to himself as a governor while speaking at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council in Abuja on Wednesday

Tinubu, who is seeking a second term, remarked while addressing party leaders and members of the newly inaugurated campaign council

The APC campaign council includes politicians from rival parties such as the PDP and Accord, reflecting the cross-party alliances taking shape ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

President Bola Tinubu appeared to mix up his own title during remarks at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Tinubu stated this while acknowledging party leaders and members of the newly inaugurated council on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu suffers a gaffe at the APC presidential campaign council inauguration. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

"Distinguished leaders of our party, all the party members, presidential campaign council, I've seen my friend here that I must thank. And next will be the recognition of the director general of the presidential campaign council that we brought Governor Bola Tinubu back for a second time."

As reported by The Punch, the president referred to himself as a governor rather than a president while making the case for his re-election bid.

APC campaign council takes shape

Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima serve as chairman and vice-chairman of the campaign council respectively. Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, was named director-general of the council.

The council brings together a broad range of political figures, including APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila.

Notably, the campaign structure also includes politicians from outside the ruling party. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is part of the council, as is Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who belongs to the Accord Party. Their inclusion points to the cross-party alliances Tinubu is building ahead of the 2027 polls.

2027 election timeline

Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election on the APC platform, defeating PDP's Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi. He is expected to face both figures again in 2027.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027.

Tinubu calls himself governor ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu won't join APC campaign council at every rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu told council members he could not join them at every campaign stop, pointing to financial obligations and the need to attract investors.

The President assured Nigerians he would still find time to speak directly to them, even as the council led outreach across states and local governments.

Source: Legit.ng