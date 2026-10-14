Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's return to Aso Rock in 2027

Adeleke made the pledge at the inauguration of the Tinubu/APC Campaign Council on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Before taking the stage, Adeleke danced in to a Davido song, drawing cheers from the crowd at the event

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun State - Osun State Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, vowing to mobilise support for the Nigerian leader ahead of the general elections.

Legit.ng reports that Adeleke made the declaration on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the inauguration of the President Tinubu/All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council. Speaking at the event, he called on Nigerians to back Tinubu and pray for the success of his administration.

Osun Governor Adeleke pledges to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Adeleke dances to Davido before speech

True to his reputation for energetic dancing, Adeleke did not walk to the stage in the conventional manner.

Before delivering his remarks, the Osun governor danced his way to the podium to a song by his relative, Afrobeats star Davido, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the crowd gathered at the event.

Adeleke backs Tinubu's Aso Rock return

The governor's declaration of support for Tinubu is notable given that Adeleke belongs to the Accord Party, while President Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling APC. Governor Adeleke's attendance at the campaign council's inauguration and his public endorsement of the president's second-term ambition signals a cross-party show of goodwill ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Osun State governor urged Nigerians to rally around the president and offer prayers for his government as it pursues its policy agenda across the country.

Watch the trending video of Governor Adeleke dancing below via the X post:

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Atiku reacts to Tinubu's campaign list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar launched a sharp attack on President Tinubu over the composition and inauguration of the revised APC Presidential Campaign Council, accusing the president of prioritising political calculations over the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku criticised the length of Tinubu’s revised campaign council list. He stated that it reflected the administration’s anxiety over its performance rather than genuine confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former vice-president directed separate criticism at the decision to hold the campaign council inauguration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, arguing the venue belonged to all Nigerians and should not serve as a platform for partisan politics.

Source: Legit.ng