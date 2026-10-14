2027 Election: Adeleke Dances at Tinubu, APC Campaign Council Inauguration, Video Trends
- Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's return to Aso Rock in 2027
- Adeleke made the pledge at the inauguration of the Tinubu/APC Campaign Council on Wednesday, October 14, 2026
- Before taking the stage, Adeleke danced in to a Davido song, drawing cheers from the crowd at the event
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun State - Osun State Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, vowing to mobilise support for the Nigerian leader ahead of the general elections.
Legit.ng reports that Adeleke made the declaration on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the inauguration of the President Tinubu/All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council. Speaking at the event, he called on Nigerians to back Tinubu and pray for the success of his administration.
Adeleke dances to Davido before speech
True to his reputation for energetic dancing, Adeleke did not walk to the stage in the conventional manner.
Before delivering his remarks, the Osun governor danced his way to the podium to a song by his relative, Afrobeats star Davido, drawing loud cheers and admiration from the crowd gathered at the event.
Adeleke backs Tinubu's Aso Rock return
The governor's declaration of support for Tinubu is notable given that Adeleke belongs to the Accord Party, while President Tinubu is a chieftain of the ruling APC. Governor Adeleke's attendance at the campaign council's inauguration and his public endorsement of the president's second-term ambition signals a cross-party show of goodwill ahead of the 2027 polls.
The Osun State governor urged Nigerians to rally around the president and offer prayers for his government as it pursues its policy agenda across the country.
Watch the trending video of Governor Adeleke dancing below via the X post:
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Atiku reacts to Tinubu's campaign list
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar launched a sharp attack on President Tinubu over the composition and inauguration of the revised APC Presidential Campaign Council, accusing the president of prioritising political calculations over the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.
In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku criticised the length of Tinubu’s revised campaign council list. He stated that it reflected the administration’s anxiety over its performance rather than genuine confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.
The former vice-president directed separate criticism at the decision to hold the campaign council inauguration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, arguing the venue belonged to all Nigerians and should not serve as a platform for partisan politics.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.