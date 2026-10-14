Left-wing politician Omoyele Sowore took a jibe at former Cross River State governor Donald Duke on a podcast

Sowore responded to Duke's recent comments that the AAC presidential candidate is a 'voice of conscience' rather than an active election contestant

The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate also brought up a past high-profile debt case that he claimed affected Duke's earlier presidential ambitions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has described former Cross River State governor Donald Duke as someone who fell short during his time in public service, asserting that the latter "failed spectacularly."

Sowore made the comments during a recent appearance on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast on Symfoni TV, seen by Legit.ng, where he addressed Duke's recent remarks about his place in Nigerian politics.

AAC candidate Omoyele Sowore predicts that PRP’s Donald Duke will soon withdraw from the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, Donald Duke

Source: Facebook

Duke, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the 2027 elections, had said in a separate interview that he was not certain whether Sowore was actively contesting the 2027 elections. Duke described the activist as a "voice of conscience" who speaks on sensitive issues that many politicians avoid due to the demands of political civility.

Sowore pushed back on that characterisation, revealing that he called Duke directly after seeing the interview.

Sowore said:

"I called Duke after that interview and told him I saw you said I am not running for the presidency; so, it is you that is running? He said, 'Oh, Yele, anytime you are in Lagos, let's see now.' I'm just telling you that I know all of them."

Despite the criticism, Sowore acknowledged a personal familiarity with the former governor, saying, "I know Donald Duke very well. He is cool with me."

However, Sowore predicted that Duke would soon withdraw from the 2027 presidential race.

Sowore raises past debt case against Duke

Beyond the election debate, Sowore also brought up a past legal matter involving Duke, claiming the former Cross River State governor had been linked to a high-profile debt case that, in his view, cost Duke a chance at a previous presidential race. Sowore alleged that Duke was "blackballed" out of that contest because of the debt dispute.

Legit.ng reports that the matter was later settled.

Sharing a clip from his interview in which he commented on Duke, the AAC chieftain wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"I Know Them All: @Donald_Duke and the Burden of Tinapa.

"The story of Tinapa remains an important chapter in @Donald_Duke political legacy in Cross River State. But here is why Donald Duke will soon exit the Presidential Race."

Watch Sowore’s video taking a jibe at Donald Duke in the X post below:

Read more on the 2027 election

Sowore demands N500k salary for INEC workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore urged the federal government to raise the minimum wage of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) workers to N500,000, warning that low pay undermines the credibility of Nigerian polls.

Sowore made the call on his verified X account, arguing that workers entrusted with administering elections cannot be expected to protect the process while receiving inadequate compensation.

He was reacting to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan's statement that the commission's staff are among the lowest-paid workers in the country.

Source: Legit.ng