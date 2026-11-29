A Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling on November 5, 2026, that removed the ADC caretaker committee led by David Mark

The court's decision also voided the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 election

In his reaction, Oladotun Hassan, a legal commentator, raised fresh questions about Atiku's judgment in joining the party without resolving its pre-existing legal disputes

A Federal High Court in Abuja on November 5, 2026, removed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) caretaker committee led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated all decisions taken under its watch, including Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Justice Peter Lifu presided over the ruling, which wiped out the political groundwork that Atiku and his allies within the ADC had laid ahead of the next presidential race.

Barrister Oladotun Hassan reacts as court sacks Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Legal practitioner blames Atiku's approach

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and public commentator, said the crisis was foreseeable and largely self-inflicted. Speaking on the leadership turmoil rocking the ADC, Hassan described the decision by Atiku and the faction led by David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and other party figures as a "deadly attempt" driven by arrogance.

"It is an egg-shared rule and in an egg-shared case, you carry your victim the way you see it. When an egg is broken, you can never merge it back together. The error committed by the Atiku-led ADC faction, led by David Mark, Aregbesola and all other leaders of the party, was a deadly attempt ab initio and this was done in arrogance," Hassan said.

He argued that Atiku's extensive experience in party politics should have prompted him to scrutinise the ADC's internal legal disputes before committing to the platform. Instead, Hassan said, Atiku moved straight for the presidential ticket without first convening a broad-based reconciliation process involving party members from the local government to the national level.

Hassan singles out ADC chairman Nwosu

Hassan directed particular criticism at the ADC national chairman, whom he identified as Nwosu, accusing him of misleading Atiku about the party's condition in exchange for financial gain. He said Nwosu had spent roughly 20 years at the helm of the party, which he described as a clear violation of the ADC's own constitution.

"He was more interested in the party's ticket, being blindfolded by the likes of Nwosu that all was well, whereby Nwosu himself knows that he sold a Greek gift to Atiku from the beginning. He only collected the money and sold the party. He was so eager because he has spent 20 years in alter-violation of the extant law of the ADC constitution. Nobody dares spent 20 years as a national chairman of a party," Hassan said.

The court ruling now leaves the status of Atiku's 2027 presidential ambition under the ADC in serious doubt, with the legal foundation of his candidacy having been nullified alongside the committee that oversaw it.

Federal High Court sacks David Mark-led ADC leadership Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng