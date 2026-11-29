The convoy of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was involved in a road crash on Sunday, November 29, 2026, with several vehicles damaged

The convoy was on its way to Rogo Local Government for an APC governorship campaign flag-off when the accident occurred

A source said the crash triggered serious traffic congestion along the road, while the state government had yet to issue a statement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A road crash involving the convoy of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf left several vehicles damaged on Sunday along the Nassarawa Flyover in Kano.

The convoy was en route to Rogo Local Government Area at the time of the incident, where the governor was scheduled to flag off the 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in the state.

What happened at Nassarawa Flyover

The exact number of vehicles caught up in the crash could not be independently confirmed.

As reported by Daily Trust, a source, who declined to be named, said the collision triggered significant traffic congestion along the affected stretch of road.

"Several vehicles in Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's convoy were involved in an accident on Kofar Nasarawa Bridge along State Road on Sunday morning.

"The accident occurred as the convoy was heading to Rogo Local Government Area for the flag-off of an election campaign."

Kano state government yet to respond

As of the time of this report, the Kano State Government had not released any official statement on the incident and had not disclosed what caused the crash.

Recall that Gov Mohammed Bago's convoy was involved n an accident while returning from a condolence visit to a traditional ruler in Niger State.

Thugs attack Kwankwaso’s convoy, smash 7 vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected thugs attacked the campaign convoy of NDC Vice-presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Bichi, Kano state The NDC governorship candidate's spokesperson confirmed injuries to campaign team members and damage to several vehicles.

The attack happened after the convoy had passed through six other local government areas without any trouble.

Source: Legit.ng