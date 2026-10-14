APC spokesperson Felix Morka addressed reports of tension between APC governors and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during a Tuesday TV interview

Morka described the reported disagreement as a "false battle", pointing to Wike's inclusion in Tinubu's presidential campaign council

The APC spokesperson also highlighted the involvement of non-APC governors in Tinubu's re-election campaign as a sign of growing cross-party support

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pushed back against reports of a falling out between its governors and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Legit.ng reports that Wike publicly named three APC governors he said have been fighting him over the Rainbow Coalition.

Morka says Wike’s place on Tinubu’s 2027 campaign council showed their shared support for the President’s re-election. Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The APC spokesperson Felix Morka described the perceived tensions as essentially non-existent.

As reported by Vanguard, Morka made his position clear on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television's News Day programme, after Wike was named in President Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"It was a false battle to begin with. I mean, I don't think there was any real tension between those positions because they united in their extraordinary commitment to the re-election of the president," Morka said.

He explained that the APC's Progressive Governors Forum is made up of governors elected under the party's platform, while Wike, a former Rivers State governor, serves in Tinubu's cabinet and has been a consistent public supporter of the President.

Given that common political ground, Morka said reports of any meaningful disagreement between the two sides carried little weight.

Campaign council list clears the air

Morka said the release of the presidential campaign council list helped put to rest any lingering questions about who was aligned with Tinubu's re-election drive and in what capacity.

He also drew attention to a development he described as significant: governors from outside the APC appearing on the campaign council and taking active coordinating roles in their states.

"Governors, who are not of the APC, now [are] front and centre, coordinating some of our activities in their respective jurisdictions," he said.

Morka framed this cross-party participation as something new in Nigerian politics, arguing that it showed Tinubu's capacity to bring politicians together beyond the usual party boundaries.

Morka describes new phase in Nigerian democracy

"What we're witnessing today in our country is novel. It's really a new dawn for democracy," Morka said.

He added that such collaboration was uncommon in a presidential system where parties typically compete rather than cooperate.

He argued that Tinubu was actively working to bridge political divides rather than deepen them, building what he described as a broad coalition of support across party lines.

"We're seeing a president who is transcending all of the divides and really nullifying what I call the politics of difference between these partisans and bringing them together under the same umbrella to pursue a common agenda for the good of the people," Morka said.

Morka highlights non-APC governors’ campaign roles as evidence of growing cross-party cooperation. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

APC names Wike, others In revised 2027 campaign list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that APC released a revised Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 general election on Tuesday, with PTinubu heading the council.

The list includes prominent opposition figures-turned-APC allies such as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari was named Director-General, while Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma will serve as secretary of the council.

Source: Legit.ng