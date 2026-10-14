Vice President Kashim Shettima publicly criticised Peter Obi at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday

Shettima mocked Obi's frequent comparisons between Nigeria and Bangladesh, saying a shirt tailored for one country cannot fit another

The VP also dismissed Obi's claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, describing it as a delusion of grandeur

Vice President Kashim Shettima launched a sharp attack on Peter Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, on Wednesday, October 14, describing him as "the master of bogus statistics and incoherent economic prescriptions."

Shettima made the remarks at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, held at the State House Banquet Hall in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Kashim Shettima mocks Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Despite calling Obi "my very good friend," the Vice President was pointed in his criticism, targeting the former Anambra governor's well-known habit of benchmarking Nigeria's economy against smaller nations, particularly Bangladesh.

"He seems convinced that a size 36 shirt tailored for Bangladesh will somehow fit Nigeria's size 52 frame," Shettima said.

Shettima on governance and foreign comparisons

The Vice President argued that Obi's reliance on international comparisons fails to account for the conditions that make each country unique.

Shettima also dismissed Obi's repeated assertion that he won the 2023 presidential election, calling it a claim made without supporting evidence. "This is called delusion of grandeur," he said. "Our contest is with the politics of yesterday dressed as tomorrow's deliverance."

Obi's record and 2027 presidential bid

Obi ran as the Labour Party candidate in the February 2023 general election, finishing third behind President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. He challenged the outcome in court, but the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and affirmed Tinubu's victory in October 2023.

Obi has since changed platforms and is now seeking the presidency on the NDC ticket ahead of the January 16, 2027 general election. He was ratified as the party's presidential candidate in May 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

His use of Bangladesh as a reference point has been a recurring feature of his criticism of the Tinubu administration's economic choices. In February, he argued that Nigeria's core problem was not borrowing itself but the mismanagement of funds.

The APC is scheduled to flag off its presidential campaign in Kaduna on October 24.

APC to begin presidential campaign in Kaduna Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Shettima woos northern elders for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima received a delegation from Arewa for President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Shettima pointed to the Bank of Agriculture's N450 billion disbursement to 700,000 farmers, saying about 70% of beneficiaries are northerners.

Ibrahim Shekarau, who chairs the group's Board of Trustees, said the organisation plans to open a secretariat to coordinate its 2027 campaign efforts.

Source: Legit.ng