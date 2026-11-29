A 30-year-old man in Bayelsa State allegedly stabbed his younger brother after a dispute over a household welfare package

The victim was taken to hospital, but the suspect reportedly abandoned him there and fled the scene

Police confirmed the incident and said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bayelsa, State - A 30-year-old man identified as Brave Oru has allegedly killed his 20-year-old brother, Charles Oru, following a bitter row over the sharing of a N60,000 welfare package in the Otuaba community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 28, 2026 and left the community in shock.

Police arrest motorcycle operator after Bayelsa Man allegedly kills brother in money dispute. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, sources in the community said Charles collected the N60,000 on Friday during a distribution exercise held in the neighbouring Onuebum community.

The money was described as a welfare allocation linked to their late father.

What sparked the deadly quarrel

When Charles returned home with the funds, Brave reportedly demanded a share, but Charles refused.

The refusal sparked a heated argument that quickly turned physical. During the confrontation, Brave allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the chest.

A source said:

"The money was the share allocated to their late father. When Charles brought the N60,000 home, his elder brother demanded his own portion, but he refused. This led to an argument which later resulted in a fight. The elder brother became angry, picked up a knife and stabbed his younger brother in the chest."

Suspect fled after hospital visit

A second source said that after stabbing Charles, Brave did not flee immediately. Instead, he allegedly transported his brother to a hospital, only to abandon him there and escape.

"He reportedly rushed his younger brother to the hospital after stabbing him, but abandoned his bleeding body at the hospital and ran away. Unfortunately, the victim was later confirmed dead," the source said.

The State Police Command spokesman, DSP Musa Mohammed, said only the commercial motorcycle operator who allegedly helped Brave flee the area had been arrested so far.

DSP Mohammed confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

"For now, we have only arrested the motorcycle operator who assisted the suspect to evade arrest," Mohammed said, adding that the case had been forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department. "The case has been transferred to the SCID for investigation," he said.

Mohammed did not confirm whether Brave Oru had been apprehended at the time of this report.

Charles Oru later died in hospital after his brother allegedly abandoned him and fled

Source: Original

Man reportedly kills brother over foodstuff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a man, aged 37, in Anambra state reportedly sent his brother to an early grave over fight on foodstuffs.

Kosisochukwu Okafor allegedly killed his brother during a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement and shared the Force's next action

Source: Legit.ng