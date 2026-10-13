Vice President Kashim Shettima received a delegation from Arewa for Tinubu at Aso Rock on Monday, October 12, 2026

Shettima pointed to the Bank of Agriculture's N450 billion disbursement to 700,000 farmers, saying about 70% of beneficiaries are northerners

Former Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, who chairs the group's Board of Trustees, said the organisation plans to open a full secretariat to coordinate its 2027 campaign efforts

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged northern leaders and citizens to back President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the region has nothing to fear from a second Tinubu term.

Shettima made the appeal on Monday, October 12, 2026, when he hosted a delegation from Arewa for Tinubu (A4A), a northern-based political think tank working towards the President's return to office, on a courtesy visit to Aso Rock.

Kashim Shettima canvasses northern elders for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The Vice President called on northern leaders to close ranks and present a united front, arguing that the Tinubu administration has already delivered tangible benefits to the region and would do more in a second term.

He cited the Bank of Agriculture's disbursement of N450 billion to 700,000 smallholder farmers across Nigeria, noting that about 70 per cent of those beneficiaries are from the north.

Arewa for Tinubu outlines 2027 strategy

Abubakar Badaru, the group's Director General and a former Jigawa State Governor, told the gathering that A4A would intensify grassroots mobilisation across wards, communities and local government areas in the north. He said the group plans to engage Muslim and Christian religious leaders, as well as other prominent Nigerians, to build broader support for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket.

Ibrahim Shekarau, former Kano State Governor and Chairman of the group's Board of Trustees, said A4A had already held several meetings with northern governors and other stakeholders to co-ordinate their efforts. He confirmed that the organisation had concluded plans to open a fully operational secretariat, with offices for directors and state coordinators to receive reports, analyse them and issue directives.

Shekarau also formally invited the Vice President to commission the A4A office complex on Saturday, October 17, 2027.

Among those present at the meeting were former governors Joshua Dariye and Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Jolly Nyame of Taraba, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Ibrahim Shehu Shema of Katsina and Isa Yuguda of Bauchi. Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, and NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) also attended.

You should see the full statement on X here:

PDP, ADC members defect to APC in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of PDP and ADC members in Kabba-Bunu local government area formally crossed to the ruling APC at a decamping ceremony.

Former PDP leader Hon. Michael Olubiyo cited Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo's leadership style as a key reason for his defection.

APC ward chairman said the mass defection reflects growing support for the governor, state security adviser, and local government chairman.

Source: Legit.ng