National chairmen and secretaries of six opposition parties held consultations with five presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 elections

The meetings followed resolutions from the G100 Opposition Summit, which called for stronger cooperation among opposition parties

Atiku Abubakar, Seyi Makinde, Peter Obi, Adewole Adebayo and Donald Duke were among the candidates involved in the talks

Abuja, FCT - Six opposition political parties have held consultations with the presidential candidates of five parties as part of efforts to build a coordinated front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties on October 14, 2026, said the national chairmen and national secretaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) were involved in the meetings which took place at different times within the last two weeks.

Opposition leaders meet NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Photo credit: G100

Source: UGC

The candidates consulted include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the ADC, Governor Seyi Makinde of the APM, Mr Peter Obi of the NDC, Prince Adewole Adebayo of the SDP and Mr Donald Duke of the PRP.

G100 Summit Drives Opposition Talks

According to the statement, the consultations are being carried out in line with resolutions reached at the G100 Opposition Summit, which called for sustained dialogue, stronger cooperation and a coordinated approach among opposition parties to defend multiparty democracy and protect the interests of Nigerians.

Opposition leaders meet ADC presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Photo credit: G100

Source: UGC

The party leaders and candidates used the meetings to discuss a framework for opposition cooperation, identify shared positions and consider practical steps towards a common democratic agenda ahead of the elections.

The coalition said the consultations reflect a belief that the challenges facing Nigeria require serious cross-party engagement, and that political leaders must prioritise the country's future and the credibility of its elections over narrow party interests.

Further Engagements Planned

The statement made clear that the consultations are still ongoing and that further meetings will build on the G100 resolutions.

The coalition said Nigerians would be informed of any major decisions or agreed next steps as the process continues.

Opposition leaders meet APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections. Photo credit: G100

Source: UGC

2027: Atiku, Peter Obi Take Decision on Single Ticket against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the G100 opposition alliance drew up contingency plans for a possible run-off in the 2027 presidential election.

Sources within the G100 said that despite active consultations with both politicians, the alliance was already thinking beyond a consensus candidacy arrangement and exploring what cooperation might look like should the first option collapse.

Source: Legit.ng