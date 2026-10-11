A senator cited a Supreme Court ruling that backed INEC's power to exclude certain candidates from elections

The senator urged affected candidates to stop spending money on fresh lawsuits and plan for the 2027 elections instead

His remarks sparked mixed reactions online, with critics questioning his position and some supporters agreeing with his advice

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has advised candidates affected by the Supreme Court ruling that empowered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exclude their names from ballots to abandon legal efforts and focus on future elections instead.

Legit.ng reports that INEC published the final list of candidates for the 2027 general elections on Saturday, naming 18 presidential candidates, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Shehu Sani urges candidates affected by the INEC final list to prepare for the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Facebook

Senator Sani said the ruling was clear and that continuing to fight it in court would be a costly and futile exercise.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain directed his appeal not only at the candidates but also at their legal representatives.

The APC candidate in Kaduna Central urged senior advocates and barristers to stop encouraging fresh lawsuits for fees when the legal battle was, in his view, already over.

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

"Affected candidates should not waste their money, time, and energy fighting a lost battle," the senator wrote. "Four years will come and go; let them strategise for the future."

Mixed reactions to Senator's advice

His comments drew sharp pushback from several Nigerians online. @AdamAbbaAji questioned the senator's confidence in the finality of the ruling, joking that in Nigeria, the highest bidder often carries more weight than the highest court.

"The Supreme Court may be the highest court in the land, but the highest bidder is still waiting upstairs!" he wrote.

@abuhafserh turned the senator's advice back on him, suggesting the counsel would serve him better personally. @RaheemRasaq_ was more pointed, saying he would return to the post once INEC acted correctly without court pressure, addressing the senator as "Mr Transistor Senator."

However, not all reactions were hostile. @Maimaaji backed the senator's position, writing:

"This time, I think it's the right thing to do. Wait for the next elections. You're right, Mr Senator."

@auduao1 raised doubts about the integrity of the process itself, noting that past APC figures had secured positions without contesting primaries, adding:

"Anything is possible as far as the APC is in power."

One user, Hola Kenny @holakennydaniel, pushed back on the broader claim by arguing that a specific affected figure, @ladiadebutu, had never left the party and had in fact been funding its operations. "LADO will get his name restored accordingly," he wrote.

Halilu Muhammad Bashir @MuhammadHa67371 acknowledged the senator's point while noting that Nigerian lawyers routinely tell clients there is always a path forward, regardless of how definitive a Supreme Court decision appears.

2027 election: List of politicians who escaped INEC’s hammer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC published its final list of candidates for the 2027 elections, naming several politicians whose party membership status had been under scrutiny following a Supreme Court ruling.

The September 24 Supreme Court judgment restored key Electoral Act provisions requiring parties to submit membership registers to INEC at least 21 days before primaries.

Former IGP Mohammed Adamu, ex-Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, and Senator Saliu Mustapha are among those who made the final list despite questions about their party switches.

Source: Legit.ng