FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed APC governors at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council

Wike set a clear condition for APC governors, saying only those who deliver their states for Tinubu should claim a share of the victory

The minister also made a specific pledge about Rivers State and the FCT ahead of the 2027 presidential election

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has issued a direct challenge to governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning them that winning the 2027 presidential election for President Bola Tinubu must start at the state level.

Wike made the remarks on Friday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, where he drew a clear line between those who would earn the right to celebrate a Tinubu victory and those who would not.

Nyesom Wike challenges APC governors in winning their states for President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

The minister said:

"I want to say, if you don't deliver your states and the president wins, don't say we've won. It's not a question of whether I am chairman, secretary or member of this. What is important is for the president to win."

Wike sets the standard for Lagos

The minister went further, singling out Lagos as a specific test case. He revealed that he had already passed the same message to the Chief of Staff to the President.

Wike added:

"I told the Chief of Staff to the President, if the president doesn't win in Lagos, don't say we've won".

The comment carries weight given that Lagos is widely regarded as a stronghold of the APC and a critical base for President Tinubu, who served as governor of the state for eight years before his rise to the presidency.

Wike pledges Rivers and FCT for Tinubu

Beyond his challenge to other governors, Wike also spoke about his own delivery targets, committing both Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory to Tinubu's column.

He noted:

"By the grace of God, Rivers and FCT will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

The pledge is notable for Rivers State in particular, given its political history and the complex dynamics that have followed Wike's transition from the Peoples Democratic Party to his current alignment with the federal administration.

See the video of the minister on X here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tension between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng