Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has addressed tensions between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has accused All Progressives Congress (APC) governors of orchestrating moves against him and undermining Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, tracing the root of the conflict to his ministerial appointment.

Wike also said that the animosity from the APC governors did not begin recently but had been building since President Bola Tinubu named him as FCT Minister.

Nyesom Wike explains how APC governors influence the Rivers crisis Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Wike on APC governors and FCT appointment

According to Wike, in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, September 15, the APC governors were unhappy that he received the FCT ministerial portfolio, and that resentment subsequently shaped how they engaged with Fubara during the political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike said during the interview:

"All these things you are seeing didn't start today; it started with the ministerial position. They are not happy that I was given Minister of FCT."

He went further to allege that the same governors exploited the dispute between himself and Fubara, feeding the Rivers State governor misleading information that deepened the rift.

Wike links governors to Fubara's second term

Wike also alleged that the APC governors' interference cost Fubara politically, suggesting they worked to prevent the Rivers governor from securing a second term in office.

He said:

"During the crisis with my Governor, they misled my governor. They couldn't give the governor a second term."

Wike did not name any specific APC governors in the remarks, nor did he provide further detail on the nature of the alleged misleading information or the specific actions taken against Fubara's re-election bid.

You should see the video of Wike's interview on X here:

Adeleke presents his certificate of return to Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke met Nyesom Wike in Abuja days after his re-election victory.

The visit followed Adeleke's earlier meeting with President Bola Tinubu, where he presented his Certificate of Return.

Adeleke defeated APC's Bola Oyebamiji with 511,067 votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng