FCT Minister Nyesom Wike broke his silence on his relationship with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Wike said he remains a significant political force in Rivers State without needing to contest an election

The minister revealed what he believes matters most to Fubara amid their widely watched political dynamic

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has said he and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara are on good working terms, pushing back against any suggestion that the two men remain at odds.

Wike, who served as Rivers State governor before moving to the Federal Capital Territory, said his political weight in Rivers State does not depend on him standing for election.

Nyesom Wike says he and Governor Siminalayi Fubara are working together Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

"Me and Fubara we are working together. Fubara is happy, what is important to Fubara is...his political family," the minister said.

Wike on his political influence in Rivers

The minister made clear he sees himself as a continuing force in Rivers State politics, even from his position in Abuja. He suggested that Fubara's priorities are centred on consolidating his political base, and that this goal aligns with Wike's own interests rather than conflicting with them.

The remarks come against the backdrop of a prolonged and very public fallout between the two men that drew national attention over the past year. Wike, who is widely credited with helping Fubara secure the Rivers governorship, later fell out with him in a dispute that played out across court rulings, legislative battles, and competing press conferences. At its height, the rift paralysed governance in the state and drew intervention from President Bola Tinubu.

What the minister said about Fubara

Wike's latest comments represent a markedly different tone from the bitter exchanges that once defined their relationship. By describing Fubara as "happy" and framing their current dealings as collaborative, the minister appeared to signal that the reconciliation brokered at the federal level has held.

He did not provide specifics on any formal agreements or ongoing projects between them, but his choice to speak openly on the subject suggests he wants the public narrative to shift away from conflict.

See the video of the FCT Minister on X here:

Wike explains how APC governors failed Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed tension between himself and APC governors ahead of the 2027 election.

Wike, a PDP chieftain and former governor of Rivers, alleged the APC governors' grievances against him began when he was appointed Minister of the FCT.

The minister also linked the APC governors to the crisis between him and Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng