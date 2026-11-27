Chelsea suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat, going down 3-2 at Nottingham Forest's City Ground

Emmanuel Emegha scored twice for the Blues but it was not enough to prevent another loss in a difficult run of form

Manager Xabi Alonso spoke candidly after the match about the mood inside the club and the pressure to find answers

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said his side are struggling with confidence after they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, their third Premier League loss in a row.

The result leaves Chelsea in poor form heading into the festive period, having lost four of their last five league games. Their only bright spot in that run was a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Xabi Alonso after Chelsea's loss to Nottingham Forest. Photo by Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

Igor Jesus gave Forest the lead within five minutes, and the home side held that advantage at half-time. Early in the second half, Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the penalty spot after Wesley Fofana fouled Liam Delap, putting Forest 2-0 up.

Emmanuel Emegha pulled a goal back for Chelsea, but Gibbs-White restored the two-goal cushion shortly after. Emegha scored again late in the game to make it 3-2, though the comeback fell short with time running out, as noted by BBC Sport.

Alonso's verdict on Chelsea's form

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Alonso did not shy away from the difficult reality facing the club.

"It is a difficult moment for everyone at the club, the team and for the fans for sure," he said. "It is disappointing to lose again, but we need to find solutions; to be critical, we can't stop."

The Spaniard acknowledged that Chelsea's confidence has taken a hit and that the squad needs to stay united during this challenging period.

"I think that we are low in confidence; the team is just trying to hold strong. After getting 2-1, we conceded 3-1; we had a little boost from that goal, but everything did not go our way. We are responsible for that and must find solutions," he added.

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures offer little time to regroup, with two home matches scheduled during the busy festive calendar. The Blues host Crystal Palace first, followed by a game against Liverpool, with both sides expected to test a Chelsea squad already under significant pressure.

Supercomputer predicted bad news for Chelsea

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted Nottingham Forest to beat Chelsea at the City Ground on matchday 12.

The supercomputer was proven right after Nottingham beat Chelsea 3-2 despite a late fightback, with Emmanuel Emegha scoring twice.

Source: Legit.ng