Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde named Bashorun Akinwole, known as Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff following a recent resignation

Mrs Aderonke Adedayo was also appointed Director-General of the Due Process Office in the same announcement

The appointments came days after former Chief of Staff Segun Ogunwuyi resigned on October 12, 2026

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has named Bashorun Akinwole, popularly called Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff, filling a vacancy created by a resignation that took effect earlier this month.

The governor's Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, announced the appointments in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday. According to the statement, the letters of appointment were signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Musibau Babatunde.

Governor Seyi Makinde appoints new Chief of Staff Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, alongside Wolekanle's appointment, Governor Makinde approved the appointment of Mrs Aderonke Adedayo as Director-General of the Due Process Office.

Former chief of staff's exit

The appointments follow the resignation of Hon Segun Ogunwuyi, who served as Makinde's immediate past Chief of Staff. Ogunwuyi submitted his resignation letter on October 12, 2026, stating that his departure took effect from that date.

Ogunwuyi, a former lawmaker who served in both the Oyo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, is among several aides who have left the Makinde administration over the past two months.

The wave of departures from the governor's inner circle in recent weeks has drawn attention to shifting dynamics within his government as Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections.

The development is coming amid the alignment and realignment among the political class in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election. Makinde, whose tenure will end in 2027, is eyeing the presidency and contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Seyi Makinde's Chief of Staff suddenly resigns Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

APC governorship candidate's wife allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng