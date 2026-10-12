Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji dissolved his State Executive Council after a valedictory session held at the Governor's Office in Ado-Ekiti

Oyebanji clarified that three officials will remain in their positions despite the dissolution of the cabinet

The governor is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term on Friday, October 16, 2026, following his re-election on June 20, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has formally dissolved his State Executive Council following a valedictory session held with cabinet members at the Exco Chamber of the Governor's Office in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji told the assembled members that they had functioned as a formidable team whose collective efforts helped his administration fulfil its commitments to the people of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji is scheduled to begin his second term on October 16, 2026. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

The session, which marked the last official gathering of the outgoing cabinet, opened with hymns, praise songs and thanksgiving.

As reported by Vanguard, those in attendance used the occasion to appreciate what the governor described as divine guidance through the administration's first four years in office.

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to remain in contact with former cabinet members even after the dissolution.

3 officials exempted from dissolution

Despite the sweeping cabinet change, Oyebanji confirmed that three senior officials will not be affected by the dissolution.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Habibat Adubiaro; the Chief of Staff, Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo; and the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, will all continue in their respective roles as the administration transitions to a new term.

Members of the dissolved council also spoke in turn during the session, sharing their experiences in government and thanking the governor for the chance to serve Ekiti State under his leadership.

The event was rounded off with the cutting of a valedictory cake to mark the close of the cabinet's tenure.

Oyebanji prepares for second term

Oyebanji won re-election in the Ekiti governorship election held on June 20, 2026, and is scheduled to be sworn in for a second four-year term on Friday, October 16, 2026.

The dissolution of the State Executive Council is a customary step taken ahead of a new term, clearing the way for the governor to constitute a fresh cabinet after his inauguration.

Ekiti governor names 3 officials who will keep their jobs after cabinet dissolution

Source: Original

Oyebanji makes history as first Ekiti governor re-elected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Oyebanji was re-elected as Ekiti governor, becoming the first leader in the state's democratic history to secure consecutive electoral victories since 1999

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the election result reflected public confidence in Oyebanji's leadership, governance style and commitment to development.

The APC leadership praised Ekiti residents for a peaceful election and expressed confidence that the governor's second term would consolidate ongoing reforms.

Source: Legit.ng