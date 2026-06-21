Biodun Oyebanji was re-elected as Ekiti governor, becoming the first leader in the state's democratic history to secure consecutive electoral victories since 1999

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele said the election result reflected public confidence in Oyebanji's leadership, governance style and commitment to development

The APC leadership praised Ekiti residents for a peaceful election and expressed confidence that the governor's second term would consolidate ongoing reforms

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has been hailed for making political history in Ekiti State after securing a second consecutive electoral victory, a feat that had eluded every governor in the state since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999.

The commendation came from Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, following the declaration of the All Progressives Congress candidate as winner of Saturday's governorship election.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji celebrates after securing a second term in office. Photo: FB/ BiodunOyebanji

Source: Twitter

Bamidele described the outcome as a strong expression of public confidence in Oyebanji's administration and its record in office, Punch reports.

Why Did Oyebanji Make History?

According to the Senate leader, the governor's re-election reflects widespread acceptance of his leadership style and commitment to governance. He noted that the administration had succeeded in fostering cooperation among key political figures and stakeholders across the state.

Bamidele, who served as chairman of the APC Governorship Election Campaign Council, said Ekiti had witnessed a more stable political atmosphere under Oyebanji's watch. He credited the governor with promoting dialogue and maintaining cordial relationships with former governors and influential leaders regardless of political affiliations.

The senator described the election result as a positive development for the state and expressed optimism that the renewed mandate would strengthen ongoing development programmes.

What Election Results Showed

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Oyebanji winner after he secured 319,224 votes in the governorship poll.

His closest challenger, Peoples Democratic Party candidate Wole Oluyede, polled 40,543 votes, while African Democratic Congress candidate Dare Bejide garnered 12,872 votes.

Bamidele said the margin of victory demonstrated the trust reposed in the governor by the electorate. He added that the outcome provided an opportunity for continuity in governance and the implementation of policies aimed at improving the welfare of residents.

What Comes Next For Ekiti?

The Senate leader expressed confidence that Oyebanji's second term would build on existing achievements and further advance development across the state.

He also commended residents for their peaceful conduct throughout the election and praised the national and state leadership of the APC for their support during the campaign.

Bamidele said the governor's return to office signalled a brighter future for Ekiti, describing the election outcome as a landmark moment in the state's democratic journey.

INEC chairman speaks on 2026 governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

Source: Legit.ng