Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori presented a N50 million education fund to a young girl after she delivered a speech at a commissioning ceremony

The recipient, Davina Ogheneovo, spoke at the commissioning of the Model Technical College in Oghareki, Ethiope West

The governor's media aide disclosed the development on Friday, October 9, describing the moment as emotional

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Friday awarded a N50 million education fund to Davina Ogheneovo, a young girl whose speech at a commissioning ceremony in Oghareki, Oghara, moved him enough to make the gift on the spot.

Ossai Ovie Success, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, broke the news on his social media account on Friday, October 9, describing the scene at the event as deeply emotional.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gifts secondary school girl N50m Photo Credit: @ossaiovie

Source: Twitter

The commissioning took place at the newly built Model Technical College in Oghareki, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Davina took to the podium and delivered a speech that reportedly drew a strong reaction from those in attendance, including the governor himself.

Governor Oborevwori makes on-the-spot decision

Moved by the young girl's performance, Oborevwori did not wait to act. He announced the N50 million education fund for Davina on the same day, at the venue of the commissioning, in what witnesses described as a spontaneous gesture.

The Model Technical College, Oghareki, is part of the Delta State Government's push to expand access to technical and vocational education across the state. The commissioning of the facility marked a significant milestone for the Ethiope West community, but it was the young girl's address that stole the moment.

No further details about Davina's age, school, or the content of her speech were provided at the time of publication.

See the video of the announcement on X here:

FG takes action on aircraft drama in Delta

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dunamis International Gospel Centre was reportedly linked as the owner of the aircraft that suddenly landed on a concrete road under construction in Ogwashi-Uku, around Asaba, the Delta state capital, on Wednesday, June 10.

Sources privy to the investigation disclosed that the NCAA had been able to establish the country where the aircraft was first registered, while mentioning the aviation rules it violated.

The sources further explained that the pilot was arrested for violating the age limit to fly an aircraft in Nigeria, and the infraction was expected to be taken to court soon.

Source: Legit.ng