TSG Credits Tinubu’s Reforms for Nigeria’s ₦21.6tn Revenue in H1 2026

The Tinubu Support Group credited President Tinubu's fiscal reforms for Nigeria generating over ₦21.6tn in the first half of 2026

TSG Director-General Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai said Nigeria's tax revenue jumped from ₦10.60tn to ₦16.80tn in the first five months of 2026

The group urged state and local governments to channel higher FAAC allocations into poverty reduction and infrastructure development

Abuja, FCT - The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has said the growth in Nigeria's national revenue is a direct result of President Bola Tinubu's economic management, pointing to the country generating over ₦21.6 trillion in the first half of 2026.

TSG Director-General Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai made the claim in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, describing the figures as evidence that the administration's fiscal agenda was producing measurable results.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been credited by the Tinubu Support Group for Nigeria’s ₦21.6 trillion revenue in the first half of 2026. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Nigeria's tax revenue climbed to ₦16.80tn in the first five months of 2026, compared with ₦10.60tn in the same period of 2025. Yakasai said the ₦6.2tn year-on-year increase was a direct outcome of the government's tax reform drive and the passage of new tax legislation.

NRS and the New Tax Reform Framework

The TSG singled out the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), which replaced the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on January 1, 2026, as a key driver of improved collections. Yakasai said the transition was part of a broader plan to digitise tax administration, cut fragmentation in revenue collection, and widen the government's revenue base. The legal foundation for the new agency rests on the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The group also pointed to the appointment of Dr Taiwo Oyedele as Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, succeeding Chief Wale Edun, as a signal of the administration's continued focus on fiscal reform.

"The transition speaks to the fact that President Bola Tinubu is focused, deliberate and intentional about expanding the revenue base, without which significant infrastructure development cannot take place," the group said, NAN reports.

TSG Calls on States to Deliver for Nigerians

Beyond federal-level figures, the TSG highlighted what it described as a trickle-down effect, noting that the revenue growth had pushed up allocations to states and local governments through the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

"With over 14.3 per cent increase in distributable revenue, it is clear that the subnationals are getting more than they previously received," the group said.

However, the TSG warned that higher allocations alone would not improve lives. It urged state and local governments to direct the additional funds towards poverty reduction, social welfare, and infrastructure. The group also referenced concerns raised by the World Bank over poverty levels in Nigeria, calling on state governments to heed President Tinubu's appeals to prioritise residents' welfare. It argued that because the majority of Nigerians interact primarily with state and local government services, decisions made at that level would determine how much of the federal reform agenda citizens actually feel.

Tinubu Reels Out Achievements

In another report, President Tinubu has called on Nigerians to support his administration’s efforts to rebuild the country, while rejecting cynicism and divisions, adding that Nigeria’s economy is now more competitive than it was in May, 2023.

The president, in his message to the nation on the occasion of the third anniversary of his administration, urged Nigerians to join him in moving the nation ” forward together, united in purpose, disciplined in effort, compassionate toward one another, and confident in the greatness that lies ahead.”

Source: Legit.ng