The Independent National Electoral Commission included Chinda's name as the APC's governorship candidate for Rivers State

The development is significant given Chinda's political background and the ongoing power struggle in Rivers State

The inclusion raises questions about the APC's candidate selection process ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed Okiemute Chinda, popularly known as OK Chinda, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inclusion of Chinda's name on the INEC register is a significant development in Rivers State's already turbulent political landscape, where battles for influence within and across party lines have intensified in recent months.

OK Chinda's listing by INEC

OK Chinda's appearance on INEC's list as the APC's flagbearer in Rivers State marks a notable shift in the state's political dynamics. Rivers State has been a flashpoint of political rivalry, particularly following the falling out between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, which has reshaped party alignments across the state.

The INEC listing places Chinda at the centre of the APC's gubernatorial ambitions in a state that has historically been a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). How the APC intends to mobilise around his candidacy, and what this means for the broader political contest in Rivers State, will become clearer as the 2027 campaign season progresses.

Recall that Chinda is being backed by Wike, who is serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and has declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, while remaining in the PDP. Wike is also the champion of the Rainbow Coalition, a group where members cut across party line.

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Source: Legit.ng