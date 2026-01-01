The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially unveiled its new brand identity, marking the transition from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The unveiling, held in Abuja, introduced the agency’s new logo and highlighted the start of a restructured revenue authority.

NRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji said the new identity reflects a commitment to a more efficient, unified, and service-driven revenue system

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has officially launched its corporate brand identity, signifying the formal changeover from the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the newly constituted national revenue body.

The agency became fully operational after President Bola Tinubu signed the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Act 2025 into law in June. This legislative move laid the foundation for the restructuring of Nigeria’s revenue administration system.

The rebranding was highlighted by the presentation of the NRS logo, an event announced in a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser to the NRS Chairman. The unveiling ceremony took place in Abuja on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

At the event, the Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch Adedeji, described the new brand identity as a major step forward in the reform of the country’s revenue management framework.

According to a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Adedeji noted that:

“The unveiling of the NRS identity reflects a renewed commitment to a more unified, efficient, and service-oriented revenue system, one that is aligned with Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda and global best practices.”

He explained that the new identity underscores institutional continuity while reinforcing the agency’s capacity and progressive vision in supporting taxpayers and national growth.

The statement further emphasised that the launch of the new identity marks the beginning of a deeper engagement between the NRS and Nigerians, founded on transparency, confidence, and mutual economic advancement.

Nigerians react to FIRS' name change

General Counsel @AyibiowuDonald

Good to see NRS here. Pls kindly let’s start by transparency: by publishing the CTC of the tax laws we are working with here so that we can know what to expect and clear some of this wrong information out there. Cheers

Engr Olami @Engr_Ashile

Paying tax is not the problem if I hear someone embezzled my money we go riot oh

Josh Biggs @JoshBiggs007

@OfficialNRSNG, will it be possible to come up with a tax calculator app that will be complete with all allowable deductions so people can accurately determine their taxes? You may also include other things like the contacts of the ombudsman etc.

ATB ♂️@to37867_toyyib

A new identity is a positive step toward modernization and public engagement.

The true measure of the NRS will be in its execution, fairness in enforcement, transparency in operations, and tangible improvements in service delivery for every taxpayer.

May this new dawn bring not just a new logo, but renewed trust and genuine partnership with the Nigerian people.

Manny Emmanuel @activistmanny

There must be accountability! Every kobo of taxes must not be stolen!

The360digipreneur™️@360Digipreneur

The Branding looks sleek. 👌 The Brand Strategist deserves a pay increase.

J.A Olaoye @JA_Olaoye

Taxing is required. Failure of Accountability is the fear of many. That why many are being defiant.

MrKay @KunleAyuba

Where is the logo?

You can do better, this is a government agency, you need an emblem not just font as logo.

FIRS hits N22.59tn revenue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s FIRS closed 2025 with record-breaking revenue, landmark legal reforms and deeper use of technology, fundamentally reshaping the country’s tax administration and set the tone for 2026.

In a year-end review, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, a financial analyst, described 2025 as a defining year for the agency under the leadership of its Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji.

According to her, the reforms introduced during the year moved beyond policy intentions and produced measurable outcomes.

