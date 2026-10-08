AbdulAziz Yari, President Tinubu's campaign director-general, met with Atiku Abubakar, the ADC's 2027 presidential candidate, in Abuja

The two political figures crossed paths at the funeral of Nafi'u Baba Ahmed on Tuesday

Atiku, running under the African Democratic Congress, has emerged as one of Tinubu's key rivals in the 2027 general elections

AbdulAziz Yari, the director-general of President Bola Tinubu's campaign organisation, met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja on Tuesday, in an encounter that drew attention given the political rivalry between the two camps ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting took place at the Janaza, an Islamic funeral prayer, held for the late Nafi'u Baba Ahmed in Abuja. Both men were among those who gathered to pay their last respects.

President Bola Tinubu's campaign DG meets Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku as Tinubu's key rival

Atiku is currently the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, having been ratified in that role on May 29, 2026. He is widely regarded as one of the most significant challengers President Tinubu will face in the next election cycle.

Yari, who leads the campaign machinery for Tinubu, and Atiku finding themselves at the same occasion has sparked interest among political observers, though no formal discussions between the two have been reported beyond their presence at the funeral.

The late Nafi'u Baba Ahmed's passing brought together a range of prominent political figures, making Tuesday's gathering one of the more notable political intersections in recent weeks in the Nigerian capital.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Atiku accuses Tinubu of pipeline contract fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar called on President Tinubu to publish full details of NNPC's ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, including pipeline security spending.

The former vice president named Tantita and the Chagoury family as contractors he said have ties to Tinubu's re-election effort, raising conflict of interest concerns.

The statement, issued by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council on October 4, 2026, also challenged Tinubu over his remarks on returning from a four-week stay in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng