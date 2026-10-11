Atiku Abubakar, the ADC's 2027 presidential candidate, demanded full transparency from INEC over reported redeployments in key electoral departments

Atiku raised concern that more than half of INEC's sensitive election materials may have been allocated to an undisclosed company believed to be based in France

The former vice-president warned that any attempt to rig the 2027 polls would be met with resistance through the ballot and lawful civic action

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publicly account for recent personnel changes in critical departments and disclose all contracts for the production of sensitive election materials.

The former vice president said reported redeployments within INEC raise urgent questions.

"Let there be no mistake": Atiku warns against 2027 election rigging. Photo credit: @atiku/@inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement released and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

According to the statement, Director Isa Magaji Gum was moved from Electoral Operations to the Voter Registry Department, Mrs Oluyemi Titilayo Adeyemi-Showunmi was appointed to lead Electoral Operations, and Dr Lawrence Bayode was identified as head of the Information and Communication Technology Department.

"These departments are at the heart of election administration. INEC must explain these decisions, publish the criteria applied and show that every appointment and redeployment followed due process, was based on merit and was free from political interference," Atiku said.

Ballot printing contracts under scrutiny

The former vice-president also demanded that INEC confirm or deny whether Hitech, or any company linked to it, has been awarded a contract to print sensitive materials for the 2027 election.

He said information available to him suggests that more than half of INEC's sensitive election materials, including presidential ballot assets, may have been assigned to an unnamed company believed to be based in France.

He further raised concern that the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc may only be handling printing for between 15 and 17 states, with the remainder divided among private firms.

"INEC must confirm or deny them and publish the names of every company engaged, the materials and states assigned to each, the procurement method, the security clearances obtained and the safeguards governing production, storage and delivery," Atiku said.

He argued that awarding any ballot contract to Hitech would undermine INEC's neutrality, pointing to what he described as publicly reported business ties between the Chagoury family, which owns Hitech, and the Tinubu family. Hitech has previously been associated with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which the federal government says was awarded through a special procurement process.

Warning to INEC officials

Atiku linked the concerns to what he called the Tinubu administration's failure to address economic hardship facing millions of Nigerians, warning that a struggling government must not be allowed to use the electoral commission as a tool for political survival.

"Let there be no mistake: Nigerians will not accept a stolen election. Any attempt to rig the 2027 polls will be met with determined resistance through the ballot, lawful civic action, and every other democratic channel available to the people," he said.

The ADC said it would closely monitor all election preparations and alert both domestic and international observers to any lack of transparency in the handling of election materials.

Atiku calls for full disclosure of companies, contracts and safeguards for printing sensitive 2027 election materials. Photo credit: @inecnigeria/@atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku hits out at Tinubu over rising food imports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of presiding over a collapse in Nigeria's agricultural export earnings in 2026.

Nigeria's agricultural trade swung from a ₦740.27bn surplus in the first half of 2025 to a ₦56.13bn deficit in the same period of 2026.

The former vice president made the allegation in a statement signed by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council's director.

Source: Legit.ng