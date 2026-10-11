Members of the 'Tinubu Must Go' movement gathered in Kano on Sunday, October 11, 2026, only to find police blocking access to their paid venue

Convener Abba Hikima, a lawyer, said about 10 mobile police vehicles were stationed outside the event centre to stop the group from entering

Hikima cited sections 35, 39, and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution, insisting the group needed no police permission to hold the gathering

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Members of the 'Tinubu Must Go' (TMG) movement were blocked from entering a privately hired venue in Kano State on Sunday, October 11, 2026, after mobile police units surrounded the location ahead of a planned meeting.

Abba Hikima, a lawyer and one of the movement's conveners, raised the alarm in a live video broadcast on his verified Facebook page. Wearing a shirt and fez cap bearing the inscription 'Tinubu Must Go'.

Police surround venue for ‘Tinubu must go’ meeting in Kano

Source: Original

As reported by Daily Trust, he told viewers that approximately 10 mobile police vehicles had been stationed outside the event centre to prevent members from going in.

"Today, the 11th of October 2026, we gathered here in Kano State to exercise our fundamental human rights and to associate freely to exchange ideas and educate ourselves on the need to send away the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria," Hikima said in the video. Several policemen were visible in the background.

TMG cites constitutional rights

Hikima said the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, had called him the previous day to say the group should have notified security agencies of the gathering.

He told Bakori the meeting would be held in an enclosed space and would remain peaceful, given that those involved were legal professionals.

He went on to argue that Nigerian law no longer requires groups to obtain police permission before assembling, pointing to sections 35, 39, and 40 of the Constitution, which protect personal liberty, freedom of expression, and freedom of association respectively.

"The provision of the law is clear that you no longer need police permission to have any gathering. The way you do it in your weddings is the way we have the right to gather here in this event centre and hold this programme," Hikima said.

He also disclosed that one officer told him the police had no objection to the group itself, only to the insignia its members were wearing. Hikima rejected that condition outright.

"It is our right to do this. It is not insulting. It is not oppressive. It is nothing. It is entirely political," he said.

He vowed that the movement would return to hold protests and demonstrations. His remarks were met with chants of 'Tinubu Must Go' from those present.

What TMG says it stands for

The movement describes itself as a non-partisan platform focused on public enlightenment, with the stated goal of mobilising Nigerians to vote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu out of office at the 2027 general elections.

The group has linked its campaign to the administration's economic policies, which it says have caused widespread hardship.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, did not answer calls and did not reply to text or WhatsApp messages sent to him.

Convener Abba Hikima cites constitutional rights to assembly and free expression. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Atiku reacts to arrest of for wearing 'Tinubu must go' T-shirts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar demanded the release of five Nigerians reportedly held in Borno State over T-shirts bearing a political slogan.

Atiku's statement, issued through his ADC Presidential Campaign Council, challenged the legal basis for detaining citizens over a phrase on clothing.

NP drew a direct parallel between Tinubu's past protests against Jonathan's fuel policy and the current arrests.

Source: Legit.ng