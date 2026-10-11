Kano Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori broke his silence on why officers were deployed to the venue of the 'Tinubu Must Go' meeting

TMG convener Abba Hikima alleged that about 10 mobile police vehicles were stationed to stop members from accessing the private venue they had paid for

Bakori cited a recent Sabon Gari incident where weapons were seized from people who claimed to be in Kano for a political event

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has defended the deployment of mobile police officers to the venue of the 'Tinubu Must Go' (TMG) movement's planned meeting.

Legit.ng reports that Members of the 'Tinubu Must Go' movement gathered in Kano on Sunday, October 11, 2026, only to find police blocking access to their paid venue.

Kano Police Commissioner Bakori says officers were deployed to protect TMG meeting attendees. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Bakori said the Command acted out of concern for the safety of attendees and Kano residents.

Why Kano police deployed officers

As reported by Daily Trust, in an interview with DCL Hausa, Bakori acknowledged that the TMG members had every right to organise their gathering under Nigerian law.

However, he said the scale of the planned event, which was expected to draw around 700 people, made it necessary for the Command to know what was being organised and to put security arrangements in place.

Bakori said he had personally called Hikima the night before after seeing posts about the planned meeting on social media, and asked him to notify the Command so that adequate security could be provided.

According to Bakori, Hikima said he would consult others and call back, but subsequent calls went unanswered.

"If 700 people are coming into Kano, we need to know the details. This is not the first time political groups from different parties have organised activities in the state. They usually write to us, and we provide security for them," Bakori said.

He also pointed to a recent incident in Sabon Gari, where police arrested individuals who had come to Kano claiming to attend a political event, only for weapons to be recovered from them, as part of the reason the Command was on alert.

"We saw on social media that they were coming, and we recalled what happened two weeks ago in Sabon Gari. Even though you have the right to do something, your right ends where another person's right begins," Bakori added.

The Commissioner dismissed any suggestion that the deployment was politically motivated, insisting the Command had previously provided security for the TMG group and other political organisations on multiple occasions without incident.

"There is nothing political about this. It is about understanding the situation and protecting the people of Kano State and Nigeria," he said.

Kano CP cites Sabon Gari weapons scare to explain TMG meeting security.

Source: Original

Atiku reacts to arrest for wearing 'Tinubu must go' T-shirts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar demanded the release of five Nigerians reportedly held in Borno State over T-shirts bearing a political slogan.

Atiku's statement, issued through his ADC Presidential Campaign Council, challenged the legal basis for detaining citizens over a phrase on clothing.

He drew a direct parallel between Tinubu's past protests against Jonathan's fuel policy and the current arrests.

Source: Legit.ng