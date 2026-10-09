An Ado-Ekiti mini-truck driver, Adeleye Adeniyi, said he took a loan of N3.5m to financially support three politicians ahead of the 2027 elections

Adeniyi displayed a Wema Bank cardboard cheque showing N2m earmarked for President Tinubu, N1m for Senate Leader Bamidele and N500,000 for Fatoba

The driver previously borrowed money through OPay in February 2026 to brand a vehicle in support of Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji's second-term campaign

An Ado-Ekiti mini-truck driver has taken out a loan of N3.5 million to fund his personal campaign in support of President Bola Tinubu, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and Ekiti State House of Assembly member Steve Fatoba ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adeleye Adeniyi, who trades under the nickname "Online Loan Man for BAO", made the disclosure in a video interview that began circulating on Friday. During the interview, he held up a Wema Bank cardboard cheque, breaking down how the borrowed funds were allocated: N2 million for President Tinubu, N1 million for Bamidele and N500,000 for Fatoba.

Man trends after claiming to borrow N3.5m to support President Bola Tinubu's 2027 ambition Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adeniyi, who operates his mini-truck around the BAO Timber Market along Ilawe Road in Ado-Ekiti, said his financial backing was driven by what he described as the three politicians' performance in their respective offices. He called on Nigerians to vote for them, expressing confidence that Tinubu would deliver even greater results in a second term.

Driver cites development projects as motivation

Beyond Tinubu and Bamidele, Adeniyi also praised Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji, crediting both the governor and the Senate Leader for what he described as visible improvements in healthcare, education, electricity supply and rural infrastructure across the state.

This is not the first time the driver has dipped into borrowed funds to show political support. In February 2026, Adeniyi drew widespread attention after he reportedly obtained a loan through the digital lending platform OPay to brand a vehicle promoting Governor Oyebanji's bid for a second term. He said at the time that his admiration for the governor's administration was what pushed him to act.

In the latest video, Adeniyi confirmed he had once again taken a loan, framing the gesture as a personal demonstration of loyalty to the politicians he believes have served Ekiti residents well. He also praised both Oyebanji and Tinubu for their policies on education, healthcare and citizens' welfare, and urged residents of the state to back the governor's re-election.

You should see the video of his interview on X here:

Tinubu's appointees who have died

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has lost at least 3 key appointees to death since he took office in May 2023.

The appointees held senior roles ranging from Chief of Army Staff to ambassador-designate and a commission chairman.

The deaths occurred between November 2024 and August 2026, spanning different illnesses and circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng