Former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje visited ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at his Abuja residence on October 6, 2026

The visit comes as Ganduje actively campaigns for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections

Ganduje, a former Kano State governor, has been one of the most prominent APC voices pushing for Tinubu's return to power

Former Kano State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, paid a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at his Abuja residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The meeting between two of Nigeria's most prominent political figures drew attention given the timing, coming less than a year before the 2027 general elections begin to take shape.

Ganduje campaigns for Tinubu's re-election

Ganduje, who holds the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), has positioned himself as one of President Bola Tinubu's most vocal supporters ahead of the 2027 presidential contest. He has been actively working to build the political momentum needed to secure a second term for the incumbent president.

The visit to Jonathan, who served as Nigeria's president from 2010 to 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), signals the kind of cross-party outreach that typically intensifies as major election cycles approach. Jonathan remains a significant figure in Nigerian political circles, and engagement with him is widely seen as a strategic move by those seeking to broaden support bases ahead of a competitive election season.

Significance of the Abuja meeting

Ganduje served as Kano State governor for two terms before becoming APC National Chairman, a role in which he helped coordinate the ruling party's structure across Nigeria's 36 states. His visit to Jonathan's residence underlines the behind-the-scenes political activity already under way more than a year before the 2027 polls.

Legit.ng has been tracking political developments ahead of the 2027 general elections, including Peter Obi's ratification as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) in May 2026.

Source: Legit.ng