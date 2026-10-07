Over 1,000 Islamic clerics gathered in Kano State on Sunday to assess President Tinubu's administration ahead of the 2027 general elections

The clerics cited rising hardship, insecurity, and the brain drain of skilled Nigerians as key reasons for their position

A communique issued at the end of the conference warned voters to hold the government accountable at the polls in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

More than 1,000 Islamic clerics have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step aside and not seek a second term in the 2027 presidential election.

The Islamic clerics pointed to economic hardship, insecurity, and the mass departure of skilled Nigerians as reasons the country needs new leadership.

Over 1000 Islamic clerics urge Tinubu not to contest the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The call came through a communique released at the end of a national conference held in Kano State and made available to Legit.ng.

The communique is themed "An Assessment of the State of the Nation under President Tinubu and the 2027 General Elections."

The conference was organised by the Ko Da Naka movement, which describes itself as a group promoting good governance and community development, in collaboration with the AFAQ Educational Foundation.

Clerics condemn economic policies

Participants at the conference, including scholars, doctors, and professors, unanimously condemned the Tinubu administration's economic direction.

They specifically pointed to the removal of the fuel subsidy, the restructuring of the naira exchange-rate system, increases in electricity tariffs, and ongoing tax reforms as policies that have worsened the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians.

"It is unfortunate that the government has continued to insist on pursuing these policies, which are increasing hardship among the people, rather than reviewing and correcting them," the communique read.

"The government prioritised the growth of its revenue at a time when the rising cost of living and unemployment are threatening the lives and well-being of citizens."

The clerics said that if the administration refuses to change course, voters should use the 2027 election to bring in leadership capable of delivering "relief from hardship, prosperity, security, employment, justice and development."

"The President should refrain from contesting the 2027 election. If he refuses to do so, it is incumbent upon citizens to reject his candidacy and allow those whom they believe can provide better leadership," the communique added.

Insecurity and brain drain also raised

Beyond the economy, the conference raised alarm over the continued killings and kidnappings attributed to bandits and other armed groups, especially in the North-West.

The clerics urged the federal government to treat insecurity as an emergency and take immediate action in affected communities.

The conference also addressed the growing exodus of Nigerian doctors, teachers, engineers, and other skilled professionals.

Participants linked this trend to poor pay, inadequate infrastructure, and difficult working conditions, and called on the government to create the conditions that would encourage qualified Nigerians living abroad to return home.

Among the scholars who presented papers at the conference were Dr Abdulmuɗɗalib Ahmad Giɗaɗo, Prof Muhd Muslim Ibrahim, Sheikh Kabir Bashir Abdulhamid, Dr Aminu Isma'il Sagagi, and Sheikh Muhd Sani Khamis, among others.

The clerics also called on religious scholars across the country to speak honestly about governance, resist being used as political tools, and hold leaders accountable regardless of their party, ethnicity, or religion.

Over 1000 Islamic clerics say President Tinubu should refrain from contesting the 2027 election

Source: Original

Islamic group endorses Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Sheikh Qaribullah, leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi sect in Africa, received the APC Presidential Campaign Council team.

The sect leader linked his group's backing to the appointment of Senator Abdul'aziz Yari as Director-General of the campaign council.

Sheikh Qaribullah announced that the Qadiriyya movement would begin prayers for Tinubu, covering key national concerns.

Source: Legit.ng