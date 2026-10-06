The US Department of Justice moved to strip 40 people of their American citizenship in what it called the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history

Those targeted face accusations ranging from fraud during the naturalisation process to espionage, m@nslaughter, and abuse of a person with special needs

A California man of Indian origin and a former US Navy sailor convicted of selling military secrets to China are among those named in the actions

The United States Department of Justice announced on Monday, October 5, 2026, that it had filed denaturalisation actions against 40 individuals across multiple federal courts, describing the move as the most sweeping effort of its kind in the country's history.

Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the scale of the push, saying, "Today's announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history."

A former US Navy sailor is among 40 people facing loss of citizenship in the DOJ’s sweeping action. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Charges behind the actions

The individuals targeted have been accused of a range of offences, from submitting fraudulent identities during the citizenship application process to acting as agents of foreign governments, committing voluntary m@nslaughter, and aggravated s0domy against a person with special needs. Those facing action include nationals from Pakistan, Mexico, Cambodia, Nepal, Afghanistan, China, and India.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate, who heads the Justice Department's Civil Division, said every person in the group had deceived the government to obtain citizenship. "Every single one of these individuals lied their way into U.S. citizenship," he said, adding that the administration would "continue to pursue the largest denaturalisation effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in U.S. citizenship."

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, a naturalised citizen's status can be revoked if it was obtained through illegal means, concealment of material facts, or deliberate misrepresentation.

Who is being targeted

Among those named is Balwinder Singh of California, who faces proceedings in the Eastern District court of the state. According to the Justice Department, Singh submitted an immigration application in 1992 under one identity and then obtained permanent residency in 2003 under a separate identity. Fingerprint analysis linked both applications to the same individual.

He was naturalised in 2009 under the second identity, and the complaint against him includes seven counts covering his misrepresentations and conduct said to reflect poorly on his moral character.

Also included in the actions is Jinchao Wei, a China-born former US Navy sailor. Wei enlisted in the Navy in 2021 and began passing military secrets to China as early as February 2022.

He became a US citizen in May 2022, benefiting from a provision that fast-tracks naturalisation for those serving honourably in the armed forces. In August 2025, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage, and the unlawful export of defence-related technical data. He received a sentence of 200 months in prison and was discharged from the Navy.

The Justice Department said it remains committed to pursuing further actions. "Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalisation process," Shumate said.

Source: Legit.ng